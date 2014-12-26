Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.89
164.8
161.87
126.39
yoy growth (%)
-10.25
1.8
28.07
-5.2
Raw materials
-70.27
-86.06
-86.32
-64.27
As % of sales
47.51
52.22
53.32
50.85
Employee costs
-11.46
-12.07
-11.47
-11.09
As % of sales
7.75
7.32
7.09
8.77
Other costs
-33.46
-40.72
-43.69
-37.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.63
24.71
26.99
29.38
Operating profit
32.68
25.94
20.38
13.87
OPM
22.1
15.74
12.58
10.97
Depreciation
-8.47
-4.63
-4.94
-4.73
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.84
-5.97
-6.59
Other income
1.36
1.16
0.33
0.74
Profit before tax
25.06
21.62
9.79
3.29
Taxes
-7.58
-4.64
-0.11
0
Tax rate
-30.27
-21.49
-1.19
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.47
16.97
9.67
3.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.47
16.97
9.67
3.29
yoy growth (%)
2.94
75.39
193.9
720.55
NPM
11.81
10.29
5.97
2.6
