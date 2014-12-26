iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanfac Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.2
(-1.73%)
Dec 26, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.89

164.8

161.87

126.39

yoy growth (%)

-10.25

1.8

28.07

-5.2

Raw materials

-70.27

-86.06

-86.32

-64.27

As % of sales

47.51

52.22

53.32

50.85

Employee costs

-11.46

-12.07

-11.47

-11.09

As % of sales

7.75

7.32

7.09

8.77

Other costs

-33.46

-40.72

-43.69

-37.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.63

24.71

26.99

29.38

Operating profit

32.68

25.94

20.38

13.87

OPM

22.1

15.74

12.58

10.97

Depreciation

-8.47

-4.63

-4.94

-4.73

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.84

-5.97

-6.59

Other income

1.36

1.16

0.33

0.74

Profit before tax

25.06

21.62

9.79

3.29

Taxes

-7.58

-4.64

-0.11

0

Tax rate

-30.27

-21.49

-1.19

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.47

16.97

9.67

3.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.47

16.97

9.67

3.29

yoy growth (%)

2.94

75.39

193.9

720.55

NPM

11.81

10.29

5.97

2.6

