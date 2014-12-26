Tanfac Industries Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

MACRO ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY UPDATES:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast by 0.8% to 3.6% as inflation continues to rise and supply chain continues to be in disarray. Ongoing disruptions in Supply Chain and high energy cost continuing in 2022, inflation is expected to remain elevated for an extended period of time till the supply-demand imbalances wane and effects of monetary policy responses in major economies kick in. Towards the end of FY22, the Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions that disrupted global commodity markets and supply chains further aggravated the situation. Frequent lockdowns in Chinas key manufacturing hubs had a far-reaching effect on the global supply chain.

After seeing of 7.4% during 2020-21 in the aftermath of nationwide lockdown triggered by the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Economy witnessed return to growth registering 8.7% GDP growth during 2021-22 fuelled by the synchronised relief and revival measures undertaken by the Central Government and the RBI. Abundant monsoon during 2021 also contributed to the economic rebound. The Budget 2022-23 lays emphasis on building foundation of countrys economic development for next 25 years (‘Amrit Kaal period) up to 2047, centenary year of Indias Independence. A boost was provided for Indias electric vehicle policy scheme for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicle in India. . Buoyed by consistent improvement in agriculture, flattening of Covid-19 curve thanks to the efficient roll out of vaccine leading to revival of economic activity, World Bank estimates Indian economy to grow by 8% in 2023. The Governments Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to generate investment / capex of 1.4 trillion rupees in various sectors like automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

CHEMICAL INDUSTRY & FLUOROCHEMICALS

Chemical companies across the world continue to face challenges in a hypercompetitive world. According to Excellence in Chemical Logistics report, there is significant deliver value through supply chain particularly in the aftermath of worldwide lockdown due to pandemic. Recent serious incidents in Petro-chemical and chemical processing industries call for significant investments and spends safety and sustainability. (source: manufacturingchemist.com & PWC Research publication) Global Fluorochemical market is estimated around US$ 20 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach USD 26 billion by 2026 with Asia Pacificregion expected to account for significant share of growing industrialisation in emerging economies like China, India and South East Asian countries will continue to increase demand for refrigerants. The rapidly growing demand of air-conditioning and refrigeration systems in the domestic and industrial sectors, increasing demand from applications like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, automotive and transport industries are expected to drive the growth for fluorochemicals. (sources: globalnewswire, GM insights and Business Wire, Ken Research) Due to pandemic, the demand for fluorochemical in health care sectors have increased during the year and with significant spend in R&D, it is expected use of fluorine compound in the manufacture of pharma products will increase in future However, the industry will face challenges like increased regulatory restrictions from the Governments, environment scrutiny due to growing environment concerns, etc., Auto industry is expected to make a strong comeback worldwide with continued emphasis on launch of electric vehicles which will further strengthen the demand of production of aluminium and electric components (sources: 100ppi.com; Business Wire) In India the market growth of fluorochemicals is driven by downstream sectors like Automobile, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Construction, Cold Storage and Pharma / Life Science segments. Life Science segment has emerged one of the key drivers over the years. India is expected to become 4th largest chemical producer in the world by 2030, benefitting rising export opportunities, stability of prices, faster end user industry growth and low penetration of specialty chemicals. (source: economic times, economist)

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Particulars Financial Year 2021 - 22 Financial Year 2020 – 21 Sales 320.17 147.90 Other Income (including operating income) 3.40 1.37 Operating Expenditure 245.01 115.22 Earnings before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Taxation (EBIDTA) 78.56 34.05 Finance Cost 1.02 0.52 Depreciation/Impairment/Amortisation 5.60 8.47 Profit before Tax (PBT) 71.94 25.06 Current Tax / Deferred Tax 18.66 7.59 Profit after Tax (PAT) 53.28 17.47 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) 0.66 0.57 Total Comprehensive Income 53.94 18.04

During the year under review, your Company undertook various initiatives to support the country in its fight against pandemic. Your Company was able to seize the opportunity that emerge and cater to the demand of the various customers and stakeholders. All this has resulted in your Company emerging stronger and register good performance despite disruptions due to second wave of Covid-19 during the first quarter. Your Company had registered its highest ever Turnover, EBIDTA and Net Profit on the back of strong performance of its Value Added Products (VAP) and other key products Hydrofluoric Acid and Sulphuric Acid and significant its operation parameters like consumption norms through sustained innovation post commissioning of new kiln at the fag- end of the previous financial Sales and Other Income had more than doubled to 323.58 Crores from 149.26 Crores during the previous financial year. Higher realization of Sulphuric Acid, higher volume and realization of HF & Value-Added Products (VAP) and higher sale of AlF3 were the key contributors for the significant along with the ongoing initiatives taken by the company as detailed below during the last few years.

Recalibrated business strategy by diversifying to niche product & segments.

Continuous focus on downstream Value-Added Products (VAP). Strongly positioned in a niche segment of DHF.

• Continuous focus on in-house process optimization through innovation and cost reduction.

Man power optimization.

Expanding vendor & geography base of Fluorspar to avoid dependency on China.

Long term tie-up with a key refinery for supply of Molten Sulphur with a win-win deal.

Negotiation with key raw material suppliers for reduction in prices compared to international price.

Thrust on Working Capital and Cash Management. Your Company is closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain due to the Ukraine war and is taking proactive measures to minimise the risks with its continued focus on operational & cost control.

Your Board of Directors is optimistic about the continued improvement in the operational performance of the company in the coming years.

SEGMENT–WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company operates in a single segment i.e., Fluro-chemicals in India and all other activities revolve around the same. Hence, segment-wise or product-wise performance is not applicable.

SALES VOLUME AND REVENUE:

Sales Turnover had more than doubled to 320.17 Crores from 147.90 Crores during the previous financialyear. Higher realization of Sulphuric Acid, higher volume and realization of HF & Value-Added Products (VAP) and higher sale of AlF3 were the key contributors for the significant increase to total turnover was at 21% thanks to the continued focus on improving the VAP performance.

Export turnover was higher by 40% at 15.63 crores against 11.17 crores in the previous year. improvements in

EARNINGS BEFORE DEPRECIATION, FINANCE COST AND TAXATION (EBIDTA):

Earnings before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Taxation had increased significantly at 78.56 Crores during the year, compared to 34.05 Crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. Factors contributing to the significant improvement in the profitability have been preceding paragraphs. increase

DEPRECIATION / AMORTISATION:

Depreciation during the year was 5.60 Crores as against 8.47 Crores in the previous year. During the previous year the Company had reassessed the useful life of some of its main assets and made additional depreciation provision of 3.36 Crores.

FINANCE COST:

Finance cost, including forex cover charges on foreign exchange hedging had increased to 1.02 Crores from 0.52 Crores in the previous year due to increase in level of business. With continued thrust on effective working capital and cash management, the Companys cash surplus for future growth had significantly increased to 53.83 Crores during the year from 27.72 Crores during the previous year.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company does not accept any fixed deposits from the public falling under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

CREDIT RATING:

On the back of strong performance by the Company despite pandemic supported by healthy Balance Sheet, ICRA and ACUITE Ratings have upgraded the credit rating to ICRA A- (Stable) and ACUITE A- (Stable) for Long Term from ICRA BBB+ (Stable) and ACUITE BBB+ (Stable) and ICRA A2+ and ACUITE A2+ for Short Term from ICRA A2 and ACUITE A2 respectively. cash management

INCOME TAX

In line with substantial increase in profitability, the Company has accounted for tax provision of 19.42 crores (previous year 8.66). During the year the Company has reversed Deferred Tax provision of 0.76 crores (previous year provision of 1.07 crores).

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (EXPENSES)

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expenses) was 0.66 crores during the year against 0.57 crores during previous year.

Please refer Note No. 27 of the Financial Statement for further details.

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Total comprehensive Income for the year was higher at 53.94 crores during the year against 18.04 crores during previous year.

OTHER EQUITY

With the help of good performance during the year, the Companys Other Equity had increased to 123.72 crores from 73.26 crores at the end of previous financial year. The

Company had paid interim dividend of 3.49 Crores during the year. Please refer to the Statement of Change in Equity and Note No. 13 of the Financial Statement for further details.

CASH FROM OPERATIONS

Cash from operations was higher at 45.17 crores compared to 37.21 crores during previous year due to improved profitability.

BORROWINGS AND NET DEBT:

The Company had achieved debt free status during the financial year 2019-20 and remained cash surplus during the financial year. Cash surplus had increased to 53.83 crores from 27.72 crores during the previous year.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(i) Net Debt to EBITDA: The Company achieved debt free statussincefinancial 2019-20. Hence this ratio is not applicable for both the years.

(ii) Debtors Turnover (Days): The Debtors Turnover Days at the end of 31st March, 2022 was 23 days compared to 42 days at the end of 31st March, 2021. This shows the Companys ability to effectively manage its credit with customers. The Debtor Turnover (days) is calculated as Average Debtors/ Sales Turnover multiplied by 365 days.

(iii) Inventory Turnover (Days): The Inventory Turnover Days at the end of 31st March, 2022 was at 69 days versus 108 days at the end of 31st March, 2021. This shows how the Company managed its inventory levels during the year. The Inventory (days) is calculated as Average Inventory / Cost of Goods Sold multiplied by 365 days.

(iv) Interest Coverage Ratio: This ratio is not applicable for both the years as the Company achieved debt free status for the past 3 years This ratio reflects the Companys ability and strength to meet its interest obligations. (v) Current Ratio: The Current/Liquidity Ratio as on 31st March, 2022 stands at 2.85x versus 2.35x at the end of 31st March, 2021 reflecting orsolvency position compared to the last year.

(vi) Debt to Equity Ratio: This ratio is not applicable for both the years as the Company achieved debt free status for the past 3 years. This reflects meet its current short-term obligations.

(vii) Return on Net Worth (RONW): The Return on Net Worth as on 31st March, 2022 stands at 49.13% compared to 23.54% on 31st March, 2021. This was significantly higher compared to the previous year due to higher profitability 22. This is Calculated based on PAT/Average Net Worth.

(viii) Operating Margins: The Operating margins in FY2021-22 stands at 22.49% versus 16.96% in FY2020-21 higher operating profit in FY2021-22 compared to the previous year. (Operating Margin = Operating Profit / Net Sales)

(ix) Net Profit Margins: The Net profit margins in FY2021-22 stands at 16.64% versus 11.82% in FY2020-21. This was higher on account of higher profitsrecorded in FY2021-22. (Net Profit Margin = Net Profit/Net Sales).

CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT CONTROL AND INTEGRATION OF FUNCTIONS WITH M/S ANUPAM RASAYAN

As disclosed in the Boards Report and Note No.28.2 of the Financial Statements, on 11th March 2022, M/s Anupam Rasayan India Limited (ARIL) acquired 24,89,802 shares held by Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and obtained joint control over the company along with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). As per the provisions of the original Joint Venture Agreement (JV) signed by ABG and TIDCO, ARIL obtained the Management Control of the Company. The Companys integration with ARIL is progressing smooth and as per schedule with successful integration of key functions like Finance, IT & HR. The acquisition provides synergy to ARIL and ARIL is committed to grow the Companys business further in the coming years.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

Risk is an integral & unavoidable component of business. Given the challenging and dynamic environment in which the Company operates, your Company is committed to proactively manage risk in accomplishing its vision and goals. Though risk cannot be eliminated, an effective risk management program ensures that risks are reduced, avoided, mitigated or shared. In line with this, your Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee consisting of its senior employees. The company defined the laid down the procedure to assess the risk and minimization procedures. The risk management includes identifying types of risks and its assessment, risk handling and monitoring and reporting. Needless to mention, with the challenges presented by the recent outbreak of Ukraine War leading to disruptions in the global Supply Chain the Company has identified business risk associated with the supply chain imbalances and devised mitigation plan to manage the risk.

The details of risk management process, assessment and identification and mitigation plan prepared in line with The Companies Act, 2013, were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company on a quarterly basis.

The Internal control systems of the Company comprising of policies and procedures adopted to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys Policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial

OPERATIONAL RISK:

(a) Your Companys most significant US Dollar, since the prices of key raw materials Fluorspar, Sulphur and Potassium Carbonate are impacted by the movement of US Dollar. Fluorspar and Potassium Carbonate are imported. High dependence on China for Fluorspar which is promoting export of more value-added products puts pressure on the availability and margins

Mitigation: The Company has expanded vendor base of Chinese origin and developed sources from other geographies, cemented relationship with these sources and successfully avoided dependency on Chinese origin. The company is continuously exploring other options to sustain this.

(b) Volatility in HF Demand for conventional application and downward trend in end users segment.

Mitigation: Focus on specialty grade HF and Value-Added Products (VAPs). Retain existing customers through competitive pricing. Expand market of HF in Asia Pacific markets and increase export volumes. Continue thrust on expanding VAP share.

(c) Drop in Sulphuric Acid price and volatility in Sulphur price

Mitigation: Work on alternate downstream products. Reduce cost of production through process improvement and innovation.

STATUTORY COMPLIANCE RISK:

This comprises the risk if your Company is found to have inadvertently violated laws covering business conduct. The countrys regulatory framework is ever-evolving and the risk of non-compliance and penalties may increase for the Company leading to financial and reputational risks.

Mitigation: A comprehensive risk-based compliance programme including training and adherence to the Code of Conduct is institutionalized. Your Company encourages its employees to rely & seek professional guidance & opinion to discuss the impact of any changes in laws to ensure total compliance. Periodic reporting to the internal committees on any legal aspects and quarterly reporting to the Board on Statutory compliance ensures effectiveness of the programme.

ENVIRONMENT:

This comprises risks associated with environmental pollution through the discharge of waste and emissions which may cause damage to the local environment.

Mitigation: As enumerated in Boards Report your Company has undertaken various initiatives towards de-risk and environment protection. Your Company ensures stringent implementation of Safety and Environment Protection measures and the Board has mandated accordingly. Your Company has also adopted measures such as rainwater harvesting and water recharge that help it overcome challenges related to water availability. Your company continue to maintain green belt within and outside the . factory premises.

CLIMATE & SUSTAINABILITY: exposurerelatestothe

This comprises sustainability related climate change risks.

Mitigation: Opportunities are assessed in line with Companys risk management policy and have been integrated in its multi-disciplinary Risk Management Framework classified as energy, emissions and water besides other issues. Prioritized climate risks are managed through internal committees and with the help of Sustainability Cell of Aditya Birla Group.

ECONOMIC RISK:

Economic slowdown particularly due to COVID 19 pandemic and disruption in global supply chain due to prolonged Ukraine War may affect the performance of the company resulting in downward trend in sales volume, profitability and growth.

Mitigation: The Company is continuously focussing on expanding and increasing share of its VAPs in line with market demand. Company also has made a comprehensive Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for the next financial year which focuses on cost and cash optimization. The BCP is being monitored continuously as the situation evolves.

ATTRITION RISK:

Employee attrition may affect the day-to-day operations / performance of the Company.

Mitigation: To retain talent, the Company has instituted suitable reward mechanism and provide additional specialised training to its employees. New ideas / kaizens given by the employees are well appreciated and suitably rewarded.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK:

The prices of key of raw materials are influenced significantly by fluctuating global economic impacts the Companys margins and cash flows.

Mitigation: The Company has a well-defined Hedging Policy and hedges its net foreign exchange risk adequately as per the policy.

CREDIT RISK:

Excess credit facility to customers and higher inventory may affect the Companys overall performance. Mitigation: By reviewing the credit policy and credit limits of customers, the credit limit facility is being continuously managed prudently. Inventory and advances are continuously monitored and maintained at the desired level balancing the dynamics of price movements and supply chain situation. Collections from customers are being monitored everyday by the senior management.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RISKS:

This comprises risks related to Information Technology (IT) systems, data integrity and physical assets. Your Company deploys IT systems including ERP to support is business processes, communications and operations. Risks could primarily arise from downtime, manipulation of information, date integrity and security.

Mitigation: Your Company uses backup procedures and stores information at difference locations. Periodical upgradation of systems with the latest security standards are ensured. For critical applications, security policies and procedures are updated periodically and users are educated on adherence to the policies to eliminate data leakages.

PANDEMIC LINKED DISRUPTION IN GLOBAL MARKETS:

COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge impact on peoples lives, families and communities. The pandemic presents a serious threat, impacting organisations in numerous ways, potentially limiting options around recovery particularly when other companies are also affected or challenged by logistical constraints. There are several associated risks like operations risks, supply chain risks, health & safety, etc.,

Mitigation: Your Company has assessed this risk as part of risk identification and mitigation process and is considering the impact thereof in all its business decisions. Your Company is also continuously updating and expanding its Crisis Management and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) with strong emphasis focussed on employees, customers, supply chain contacts, other stakeholders and business assets.

GEOPOLITICAL TENSION

The rising fuel prices in the wake of geopolitical tensions have had an adverse impact on the cost of manufacturing due to increased raw material, fuel and energy costs. For your Companys business, raw material, fuel and logistics form significant share of the total cost.

Mitigation: Your Company continuously make efforts to reduce the impact caused by disruptions due to geopolitical tension by passing through the increase in main raw materials to the customers, improving the operation parameter and sustained energy saving schemes.

HUMAN CAPITAL

Amidst the raging pandemic, your Companys human resources has been the backbone for carrying on business through the period of disruption and also in ensuring the safety of the workforce & the community around its locations. Given the unprecedented situation, the entire Organization was in a state of readiness to operate remotely from home and all operations were carried out from stop to restart rapidly and safely. The use of virtual medium was maximized through close online networking of teams and connect with trade partners, customers and suppliers. The Company continued to lay emphasis on development of talent within and strengthening the core areas of expertise by enabling continuous learning, leveraging the digital platform. Formal digital platforms were launched to enable sharing of ideas and best practices across work levels which had helped to drive continuous improvement and innovation. Employees are proud to be part of your Company and are engaged to deliver high performance. Employees have also played voluntary role in community & social works. Your Companys Employee Engagement Score reflects engagement and pride in being part of the organization. Your Companys employees take pride in actively participating in all the competitions organized by the Company to improve employee productivity and morale.

The Company continues to maintain a cordial and harmonious industrial relationship with its employees. The Company has 136 permanent employees as on 31st March, 2022.