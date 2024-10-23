iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanfac Industries Ltd Board Meeting

14.2
(-1.73%)
Dec 26, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Tanfac Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on 23/10/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024. Intimation of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ending 30.06.2024 Intimation of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
The board has approved the appointment of Ms. Mridula dhoot as the whole time company secretary & the compliance officer of the company with effect from 17th May 2024.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 2. To consider and recommend the dividend on equity shares if any The Board had approved the financial results for the Quarter and Year Ending 31st March 2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share face value of 10/-. The board has approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 Paper publication with regard to the Standalone Financial Results for the period ended 31st March 2024 which are approved in the board meeting held on 22nd April 2024. The results were published in 2 News Papers 1. Business Standard 2. Makkal Kural Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Appointment of Mr. R Karthikeyan as Additional Director with effective from 28th March 2024 in place of Dr. V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy who has resigned.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and period ended 31st December. 2023. TANFAC announces outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 declaring standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Tanfac Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

