|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on 23/10/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024. Intimation of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ending 30.06.2024 Intimation of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|The board has approved the appointment of Ms. Mridula dhoot as the whole time company secretary & the compliance officer of the company with effect from 17th May 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 2. To consider and recommend the dividend on equity shares if any The Board had approved the financial results for the Quarter and Year Ending 31st March 2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share face value of 10/-. The board has approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Pursuant to the Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 Paper publication with regard to the Standalone Financial Results for the period ended 31st March 2024 which are approved in the board meeting held on 22nd April 2024. The results were published in 2 News Papers 1. Business Standard 2. Makkal Kural Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Mr. R Karthikeyan as Additional Director with effective from 28th March 2024 in place of Dr. V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy who has resigned.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and period ended 31st December. 2023. TANFAC announces outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 declaring standalone unaudited financial result for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.