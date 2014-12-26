To the Members of Tanfac Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tanfac Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("The Act" or "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the RsAuditor Rss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Rs section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the RsCode of Ethics Rs issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion

on these matters. Based on our judgement, we have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR RsS REPORT THEREON

The Company Rss management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor Rss report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor Rss report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company Rss management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended]. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments

and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company Rss ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Company Rss financial reporting process.

AUDITOR RsS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor Rss report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. •

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management Rss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company Rss ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor Rss report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor Rss report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor Rss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report

because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor Rss Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Rs Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor Rss Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 28.4 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has accounted for material foreseeable losses, if any, for long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented

that, to the best of it Rss knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of it Rss knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year as well as the dividend proposed (which is subject to members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting) by the Company are in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at database level, as described in note 28.17 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditor Rss Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Rs Report of even date to the members of TANFAC INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

We report that:

i. In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all such assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, title deeds of the immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in schedule of Property, Plant and Equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(1)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) As per information and explanations provided to us, physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year in respect of inventory of raw materials, work in progress, finished goods and by products and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b) Based on our examination of the books of accounts of the Company, with respect to the sanctioned working capital limits availed from banks or financial institutions, the Quarterly return/statements have been regularly submitted by the company and no material discrepancies were noticed.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, Company has not given any loan, made investments or given Guarantee and Securities and covered under Section 185/186. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules 2014 (as amended).

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products for which maintenance of prescribed cost records is mandated by Government of India U/S 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees Rs state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable. There was no material undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees Rs state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dispute Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Amount Unpaid/ (refund) Rs in lakhs TNGST Act, 1959 Levy of sales tax from sales affected through Pondicherry 1989- 90 & 1990- 91 Appeal before Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 52.77 Custom Act, 1962 Duty on fluorspar shipment shortage 1998-99 Customs Officer 10.79 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax on Lease Rent 2001-02 to 2004-05 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise, Puducherry 12.30 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Reversal of ITC on sales to SEZ in other state 2012-13 Hon Rsble High Court of Madras 1.51 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 ITC claimed in TRAN 1 disallowed 2017-18 Appellate Deputy Commissioner (GST), Vellore 16.65

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. In respect of its Borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holders.

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has availed loans from banks and financial institutions. The amount of loan was applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained. Further the Company has not availed any loans from Government or has not issued any debenture during the year.

d) Based on the information and explanation given to us, and the books of account examined by us, short term funds raised during the year have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination. of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial. public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Thus, the. provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair. view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given. to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the. Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case. by the management.

b) We have not come across any instance of fraud, therefore report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 is not required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As reported to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is not requiredto be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of. India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the. Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

d) According to the representations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. However, during the year, the existing statutory auditors of the Company had rotated out on completion of their term. We have taken into consideration the issue, objections or concern raised, if any, by the out-going auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility Expenditure:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of CSR Expenditure other than ongoing CSR projects, there were no amount remaining unspent u/s 135(5) of the Companies Act, Hence no amount was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there were no amount remaining unspent u/s 135(5) of the Companies Act pursuant to any ongoing CSR project. Therefore, no amount was required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditor Rss Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Rs Report of even date to the members of TANFAC INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ( RsTHE ACT Rs)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tanfac Industries Limited ( Rsthe Company Rs) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT RsS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

2. The Company Rss management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( RsICAI Rs). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company Rss policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR RsS RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company Rss internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the RsGuidance Note Rs) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor Rss judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company Rss internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

6. Company Rss internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company Rss internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that.

7. (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations Rs of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition

of the Company Rss assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

9. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.