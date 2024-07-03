iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Share Price

101
(-8.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open108
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High159.35
  • Prev. Close110.05
  • Day's Low98.2
  • 52 Wk Low 89.8
  • Turnover (lac)61.35
  • P/E83.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.03
  • Div. Yield0.27
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

108

Prev. Close

110.05

Turnover(Lac.)

61.35

Day's High

108

Day's Low

98.2

52 Week's High

159.35

52 Week's Low

89.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.03

P/E

83.37

EPS

1.32

Divi. Yield

0.27

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 23 Dec, 2023

arrow

28 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.59%

Institutions: 0.59%

Non-Institutions: 47.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.12

8.12

8.12

8.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.2

24.37

21.63

18.81

Net Worth

33.32

32.49

29.75

26.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

86.49

94.27

80.05

19.52

yoy growth (%)

-8.25

17.76

310.09

Raw materials

-76.26

-84.43

-74.4

-17.36

As % of sales

88.17

89.55

92.94

88.98

Employee costs

-1.08

-1.33

-0.5

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.4

4.13

2.91

0.93

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.1

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-1.29

-1.14

-0.86

-0.2

Working capital

7.35

7.35

5.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.25

17.76

310.09

Op profit growth

269.21

-43.58

32.12

EBIT growth

3.12

41.47

190.01

Net profit growth

3.81

46.59

176.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

71.92

103.03

102.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.92

103.03

102.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.27

3.78

3.93

View Annually Results

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahickra Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Miteshkumar Champaklal Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Ashishkumar Champaklal Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Komal Mitesh Gandhi

Independent Director

Amisha Fenil Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sona Bachani

Independent Director

Niren Atinbhai Desai

Independent Director

Basari Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahickra Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Mahickra Chemicals Limited was originally constituted as a Partnership Firm with the name Mahak Dye Chem Industries on June 21, 1994. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Firm was changed to Mahickra Chemicals Limited on November 13, 2017.The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Reactive Dyes since year 1998, while the business of trading in Reactive Dyes was started in year 1994. The Company manufactures Reactive Dyes also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes (S.O.Dyes) and has an integrated process. The company specialises in Black Reactive Dyes. It manufactures 40 various types of Reactive Dyes. The product of the company caters to textiles & garments manufacturers. It offer specialty performance chemicals to the Textile Dyeing and printing industry. The manufacturing facility of the company is situated at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Miteshkumar Champaklal Gandhi, Mr. Ashishkumar Champaklal Gandhi and Mrs. Komal Mitesh Gandhi. It manufactures dyes of various concentrations which is the deciding factor for the pricing of the product. The Company concentrates on Black Dyes segment. In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares. In 2019, the Company constructed a new production unit to cater to the demands of products like Pigment Pastes and Specialty Chemicals. During the FY 2022-23, Company acquired 45% stake in RCN Specialities Private Limited in
Company FAQs

What is the Mahickra Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Mahickra Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is ₹82.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is 83.37 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahickra Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is ₹89.8 and ₹159.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd?

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.26%, 3 Years at 12.62%, 1 Year at 9.78%, 6 Month at 12.87%, 3 Month at 2.85% and 1 Month at 2.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.81 %
Institutions - 0.59 %
Public - 47.60 %

