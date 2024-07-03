SectorChemicals
Open₹108
Prev. Close₹110.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.35
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹98.2
52 Week's High₹159.35
52 Week's Low₹89.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.03
P/E83.37
EPS1.32
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.12
8.12
8.12
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.2
24.37
21.63
18.81
Net Worth
33.32
32.49
29.75
26.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.49
94.27
80.05
19.52
yoy growth (%)
-8.25
17.76
310.09
Raw materials
-76.26
-84.43
-74.4
-17.36
As % of sales
88.17
89.55
92.94
88.98
Employee costs
-1.08
-1.33
-0.5
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.4
4.13
2.91
0.93
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.1
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-1.29
-1.14
-0.86
-0.2
Working capital
7.35
7.35
5.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.25
17.76
310.09
Op profit growth
269.21
-43.58
32.12
EBIT growth
3.12
41.47
190.01
Net profit growth
3.81
46.59
176.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
71.92
103.03
102.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.92
103.03
102.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.27
3.78
3.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Miteshkumar Champaklal Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Ashishkumar Champaklal Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Komal Mitesh Gandhi
Independent Director
Amisha Fenil Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sona Bachani
Independent Director
Niren Atinbhai Desai
Independent Director
Basari Mehta
Summary
Mahickra Chemicals Limited was originally constituted as a Partnership Firm with the name Mahak Dye Chem Industries on June 21, 1994. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Firm was changed to Mahickra Chemicals Limited on November 13, 2017.The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Reactive Dyes since year 1998, while the business of trading in Reactive Dyes was started in year 1994. The Company manufactures Reactive Dyes also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes (S.O.Dyes) and has an integrated process. The company specialises in Black Reactive Dyes. It manufactures 40 various types of Reactive Dyes. The product of the company caters to textiles & garments manufacturers. It offer specialty performance chemicals to the Textile Dyeing and printing industry. The manufacturing facility of the company is situated at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Miteshkumar Champaklal Gandhi, Mr. Ashishkumar Champaklal Gandhi and Mrs. Komal Mitesh Gandhi. It manufactures dyes of various concentrations which is the deciding factor for the pricing of the product. The Company concentrates on Black Dyes segment. In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares. In 2019, the Company constructed a new production unit to cater to the demands of products like Pigment Pastes and Specialty Chemicals. During the FY 2022-23, Company acquired 45% stake in RCN Specialities Private Limited in
The Mahickra Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is ₹82.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is 83.37 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahickra Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahickra Chemicals Ltd is ₹89.8 and ₹159.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.26%, 3 Years at 12.62%, 1 Year at 9.78%, 6 Month at 12.87%, 3 Month at 2.85% and 1 Month at 2.85%.
