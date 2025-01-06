iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101
(-8.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Mahickra Chem. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.4

4.13

2.91

0.93

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.1

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-1.29

-1.14

-0.86

-0.2

Working capital

7.35

7.35

5.7

Other operating items

Operating

10.34

10.24

7.66

Capital expenditure

0.23

0.16

0.2

Free cash flow

10.57

10.4

7.86

Equity raised

31.72

21.83

10.53

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

16.11

10.35

11.14

Dividends paid

0.16

0.24

0

0

Net in cash

58.56

42.82

29.54

