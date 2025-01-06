Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.4
4.13
2.91
0.93
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.1
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-1.29
-1.14
-0.86
-0.2
Working capital
7.35
7.35
5.7
Other operating items
Operating
10.34
10.24
7.66
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.16
0.2
Free cash flow
10.57
10.4
7.86
Equity raised
31.72
21.83
10.53
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
16.11
10.35
11.14
Dividends paid
0.16
0.24
0
0
Net in cash
58.56
42.82
29.54
