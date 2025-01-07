iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.1
(4.06%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

86.49

94.27

80.05

19.52

yoy growth (%)

-8.25

17.76

310.09

Raw materials

-76.26

-84.43

-74.4

-17.36

As % of sales

88.17

89.55

92.94

88.98

Employee costs

-1.08

-1.33

-0.5

-0.29

As % of sales

1.24

1.41

0.63

1.5

Other costs

-7.04

-7.94

-4.12

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.14

8.42

5.15

5.59

Operating profit

2.1

0.57

1.01

0.76

OPM

2.43

0.6

1.26

3.92

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.1

-0.07

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.68

-0.49

-0.23

Other income

2.98

4.35

2.46

0.45

Profit before tax

4.4

4.13

2.91

0.93

Taxes

-1.29

-1.14

-0.86

-0.2

Tax rate

-29.41

-27.58

-29.87

-21.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.1

2.99

2.04

0.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.1

2.99

2.04

0.73

yoy growth (%)

3.81

46.59

176.8

NPM

3.59

3.17

2.55

3.77

