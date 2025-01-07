Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.49
94.27
80.05
19.52
yoy growth (%)
-8.25
17.76
310.09
Raw materials
-76.26
-84.43
-74.4
-17.36
As % of sales
88.17
89.55
92.94
88.98
Employee costs
-1.08
-1.33
-0.5
-0.29
As % of sales
1.24
1.41
0.63
1.5
Other costs
-7.04
-7.94
-4.12
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.14
8.42
5.15
5.59
Operating profit
2.1
0.57
1.01
0.76
OPM
2.43
0.6
1.26
3.92
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.1
-0.07
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.68
-0.49
-0.23
Other income
2.98
4.35
2.46
0.45
Profit before tax
4.4
4.13
2.91
0.93
Taxes
-1.29
-1.14
-0.86
-0.2
Tax rate
-29.41
-27.58
-29.87
-21.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.1
2.99
2.04
0.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.1
2.99
2.04
0.73
yoy growth (%)
3.81
46.59
176.8
NPM
3.59
3.17
2.55
3.77
