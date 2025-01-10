Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.12
8.12
8.12
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.2
24.37
21.63
18.81
Net Worth
33.32
32.49
29.75
26.93
Minority Interest
Debt
13.44
10.08
10.02
10.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Liabilities
46.76
42.57
39.78
37.51
Fixed Assets
5.29
4.91
4.61
3.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.06
0.06
0.04
Networking Capital
41.4
37.52
35.07
33.89
Inventories
23.19
18.98
17.46
14.83
Inventory Days
62.58
Sundry Debtors
23.48
36.77
38.1
33.87
Debtor Days
142.93
Other Current Assets
8.76
2.66
4.9
5.4
Sundry Creditors
-11.38
-18.63
-23.67
-18.65
Creditor Days
78.7
Other Current Liabilities
-2.65
-2.26
-1.72
-1.56
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.07
Total Assets
46.77
42.59
39.78
37.52
