Mahickra Chemicals Ltd Summary

Mahickra Chemicals Limited was originally constituted as a Partnership Firm with the name Mahak Dye Chem Industries on June 21, 1994. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Firm was changed to Mahickra Chemicals Limited on November 13, 2017.The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Reactive Dyes since year 1998, while the business of trading in Reactive Dyes was started in year 1994. The Company manufactures Reactive Dyes also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes (S.O.Dyes) and has an integrated process. The company specialises in Black Reactive Dyes. It manufactures 40 various types of Reactive Dyes. The product of the company caters to textiles & garments manufacturers. It offer specialty performance chemicals to the Textile Dyeing and printing industry. The manufacturing facility of the company is situated at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Miteshkumar Champaklal Gandhi, Mr. Ashishkumar Champaklal Gandhi and Mrs. Komal Mitesh Gandhi. It manufactures dyes of various concentrations which is the deciding factor for the pricing of the product. The Company concentrates on Black Dyes segment. In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares. In 2019, the Company constructed a new production unit to cater to the demands of products like Pigment Pastes and Specialty Chemicals. During the FY 2022-23, Company acquired 45% stake in RCN Specialities Private Limited in April, 2022 and it became the Associate of the Company.