as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024

To the Members of,

Mahickra Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Mahickra Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss for the year then ended, statement of cash flows and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summaryofsignificant policies and other explanatory.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit and loss.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Bad Debts provided during the year: We performed audit procedures on the assessment of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, obtaining trade receivable external confirmations and testing the subsequent payments received. We draw attention to Note no. 25 of the financial statements regarding Bad Debts provided during the year. Trade Receivables the Companys are significant financial statements. Assessing the impact of balances written off of trade receivables requires judgment and evaluation of managements assumptions in determining the value for writing off of trade receivables, by analyzing the ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue individual trade receivables and specific local risks, combined with Our audit procedures included the following: The Collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management and they have written off Trade receivables amounting to Rs. 277.85/- Lakhs during the year. As the amount of balance written off is of and hence, the significant matter has been identified as a Key Audit Matter. a. Obtained an understanding of the process related to writing off of trade receivables; b. Evaluated the assessment made by the management on the writing off criteria basis in which receivables were written off by the Company; c. Read and assess the adequacy of disclosure made in the financial statements.

Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the

Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards

Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing financialreporting the Companys process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast on the Companyssignificant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the

Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, deficienciesincluding anyin significant internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances,

we determine that a matter should not be

communicated in our report because the adverse

consequences of doing so would reasonably be

expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of

such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The balance sheet, the Statement of profit and loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the information given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its Financial

Statement. Refer Note 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. During the year, there were no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India orprovide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company to or any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties orprovide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

iv. The company or its holding company has declared and paid any dividend

during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,

2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section

(11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order, to the extent applicable.

For Piyush J. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 121172W Piyush J. Shah Partner M. No: 108670 UDIN: 24108670BKHAZW3528 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 18th May 2024

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of

Mahickra Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of

31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the

Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with

the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance

Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on

Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonablecontrols with assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial

Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a

process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial

InherentLimitationsofInternalFinancial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation

of the internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements to future periods arereporting and subject to the risk that the internal financial with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or controls with reference to financial procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion the

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st

March 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Piyush J. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 121172W . Piyush J. Shah Partner M. No: 108670 UDIN:24108670BKHAZW3528 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 18th May 2024

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Mahickra Chemicals Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of The Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangibleassets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by Management during the year. According to the information and Explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under

Property, Plant and Equipment are held in

the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment, including right-of-use assets and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination ofrecords, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5.00 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns and statement filed the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company have not made investments in companies, firms, LLPS and have not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to other entity during the year.

A. The Company has not given loan to the

Subsidiary Company.

B. The Company has given loan to other then Subsidiary/Associate/Joint Venture Company as follows:

Sr. Name of the Company Amount Nature No. 1. Mangaldas Finance 325.00 Loan

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on ourexamination of records, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records In respect of the loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per situation. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in respect of loans granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, neither any amount has been renewed

or extended nor fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the clauses

3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable to the company.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to bedeposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section(1) of section 148 of the Companies

Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion:

(a) the company has generally been regular

in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including GST, Provident fund, Income Tax,

Sales Tax, duty of custom, VAT. Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information provided there are statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except for the following:

( Rs. In Lakhs)

Demand under the Act Pending At Assessment Year Amount Central GST Appellate Authority of SGST 2018-2019 Central GST Appellate Authority of SGST 2019-2020 219.62/- Central GST Appellate Authority of SGST 2020-2021 Central GST Appellate Authority of SGST 2021-2022

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax

Act, 1961(43 of 1961). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of

interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)

(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of order is not

applicable to the company. x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not raised the money by the Way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year.

Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally).

Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit procedure.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule

13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there is no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year (and upto the date of this report). Accordingly, provisions of clause xi(c) or the order is not applicable to the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, provisions of clause (xii) of the

Order is not applicable to the company. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies

Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable AS.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause

3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order

is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, clause

3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of statutory auditors of the company during the year.

We have considered the issues, objection or concerns, if any, raised by the outgoing auditor.

xviii. On the basis of financial expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to come our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists

as on the date of audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liability existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities failing due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xix. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said

Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause

3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company.