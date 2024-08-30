Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024. Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 14-Sep-2024 to 21-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024) Mahickra Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)