SectorChemicals
Open₹399.6
Prev. Close₹400.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹261.63
Day's High₹405.45
Day's Low₹385
52 Week's High₹559.65
52 Week's Low₹247
Book Value₹102.75
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,528.04
P/E29.69
EPS13.47
Divi. Yield0.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.11
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
76.64
76.64
76.64
76.64
Reserves
616.95
334.15
204.22
139.49
Net Worth
706.7
422.74
292.81
228.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
906.68
573.1
574.07
561.93
yoy growth (%)
58.2
-0.16
2.16
28.06
Raw materials
-384.2
-245.3
-263.88
-281.12
As % of sales
42.37
42.8
45.96
50.02
Employee costs
-31.98
-26.27
-26.02
-22.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
89.05
22.26
21.29
17.1
Depreciation
-19.26
-17.16
-17.02
-16.27
Tax paid
-23.81
0.49
-8.07
-7.67
Working capital
16.69
10.65
-8.15
62.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.2
-0.16
2.16
28.06
Op profit growth
109.82
-5.7
-5.17
16.96
EBIT growth
141.69
-15.17
-6.02
16.21
Net profit growth
186.72
72.09
40.23
75.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,209.28
1,387.66
1,065.88
671.76
663.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,209.28
1,387.66
1,065.88
671.76
663.86
Other Operating Income
3.32
3.34
3.13
6.92
9.64
Other Income
12.45
15.21
5.76
2.82
7.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna Murthy
Non Executive Director
Manjula
Joint Managing Director
Siddartha
Independent Director
Tirthankar Mitra
Independent Director
Chetan Shah
Independent Director
V Vimalanand
Independent Director
Sita Vanka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vibha Shinde
Independent Director
B. Nagabhushan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Vishnu Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Chromium chemicals from its three world-class manufacturing facilities in India. The Company is having wide customer base from differentindustries viz., Steel, Glass, Pharmaceutical, pigments, dyes, leather, and allied industries.Company has pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and yellow sodium sulphate at its plants in Medak District in Andhra Pradesh and Bhilai in Chattisgarh. It has expanded its product line to a point where it can supply over ten high quality compounds that are used in various industries which are include chromic acid, white sodium sulphate, saccharin and sodium saccharin.The company also a world class manufacturer of animal feed ingredients like menadione sodium bisulfite, menadione nicotinamide bisulfite, menadione dimethylpyrimidinol bisulfite and supplying to various global destinations. Its growth and success is attributed to high standards of quality and diligence in handling customers requirements.The company has established a world class state-of-the-art research laboratory with most modern equipment to handle gram level to scale-up operations in single site. The R&D Lab is also supported by quality control laboratory which has various sophisticated equipment like HPLCs, DSC and 300 MHz NMR among other sensitive equipments. Talented personnel handles the R
Read More
The Vishnu Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹385.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is ₹2528.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is 29.69 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnu Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is ₹247 and ₹559.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.39%, 3 Years at 32.84%, 1 Year at 13.81%, 6 Month at -14.03%, 3 Month at -1.74% and 1 Month at -1.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.