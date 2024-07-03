iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Share Price

385.8
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open399.6
  • Day's High405.45
  • 52 Wk High559.65
  • Prev. Close400.6
  • Day's Low385
  • 52 Wk Low 247
  • Turnover (lac)261.63
  • P/E29.69
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value102.75
  • EPS13.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,528.04
  • Div. Yield0.08
No Records Found

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

399.6

Prev. Close

400.6

Turnover(Lac.)

261.63

Day's High

405.45

Day's Low

385

52 Week's High

559.65

52 Week's Low

247

Book Value

102.75

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,528.04

P/E

29.69

EPS

13.47

Divi. Yield

0.08

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.36%

Non-Promoter- 7.46%

Institutions: 7.46%

Non-Institutions: 24.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.11

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

76.64

76.64

76.64

76.64

Reserves

616.95

334.15

204.22

139.49

Net Worth

706.7

422.74

292.81

228.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

906.68

573.1

574.07

561.93

yoy growth (%)

58.2

-0.16

2.16

28.06

Raw materials

-384.2

-245.3

-263.88

-281.12

As % of sales

42.37

42.8

45.96

50.02

Employee costs

-31.98

-26.27

-26.02

-22.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

89.05

22.26

21.29

17.1

Depreciation

-19.26

-17.16

-17.02

-16.27

Tax paid

-23.81

0.49

-8.07

-7.67

Working capital

16.69

10.65

-8.15

62.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.2

-0.16

2.16

28.06

Op profit growth

109.82

-5.7

-5.17

16.96

EBIT growth

141.69

-15.17

-6.02

16.21

Net profit growth

186.72

72.09

40.23

75.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,209.28

1,387.66

1,065.88

671.76

663.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,209.28

1,387.66

1,065.88

671.76

663.86

Other Operating Income

3.32

3.34

3.13

6.92

9.64

Other Income

12.45

15.21

5.76

2.82

7.34

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna Murthy

Non Executive Director

Manjula

Joint Managing Director

Siddartha

Independent Director

Tirthankar Mitra

Independent Director

Chetan Shah

Independent Director

V Vimalanand

Independent Director

Sita Vanka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vibha Shinde

Independent Director

B. Nagabhushan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Vishnu Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Chromium chemicals from its three world-class manufacturing facilities in India. The Company is having wide customer base from differentindustries viz., Steel, Glass, Pharmaceutical, pigments, dyes, leather, and allied industries.Company has pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and yellow sodium sulphate at its plants in Medak District in Andhra Pradesh and Bhilai in Chattisgarh. It has expanded its product line to a point where it can supply over ten high quality compounds that are used in various industries which are include chromic acid, white sodium sulphate, saccharin and sodium saccharin.The company also a world class manufacturer of animal feed ingredients like menadione sodium bisulfite, menadione nicotinamide bisulfite, menadione dimethylpyrimidinol bisulfite and supplying to various global destinations. Its growth and success is attributed to high standards of quality and diligence in handling customers requirements.The company has established a world class state-of-the-art research laboratory with most modern equipment to handle gram level to scale-up operations in single site. The R&D Lab is also supported by quality control laboratory which has various sophisticated equipment like HPLCs, DSC and 300 MHz NMR among other sensitive equipments. Talented personnel handles the R
Company FAQs

What is the Vishnu Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Vishnu Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹385.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is ₹2528.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is 29.69 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnu Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is ₹247 and ₹559.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd?

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.39%, 3 Years at 32.84%, 1 Year at 13.81%, 6 Month at -14.03%, 3 Month at -1.74% and 1 Month at -1.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.36 %
Institutions - 7.46 %
Public - 24.17 %

