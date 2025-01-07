Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
906.68
573.1
574.07
561.93
yoy growth (%)
58.2
-0.16
2.16
28.06
Raw materials
-384.2
-245.3
-263.88
-281.12
As % of sales
42.37
42.8
45.96
50.02
Employee costs
-31.98
-26.27
-26.02
-22.23
As % of sales
3.52
4.58
4.53
3.95
Other costs
-364.25
-241.35
-220.35
-191.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.17
42.11
38.38
34.04
Operating profit
126.24
60.16
63.8
67.28
OPM
13.92
10.49
11.11
11.97
Depreciation
-19.26
-17.16
-17.02
-16.27
Interest expense
-24.52
-24.72
-34.09
-41.84
Other income
6.59
3.98
8.61
7.94
Profit before tax
89.05
22.26
21.29
17.1
Taxes
-23.81
0.49
-8.07
-7.67
Tax rate
-26.74
2.2
-37.92
-44.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
65.23
22.75
13.22
9.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
65.23
22.75
13.22
9.42
yoy growth (%)
186.72
72.09
40.23
75.98
NPM
7.19
3.97
2.3
1.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.