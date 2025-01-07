iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

384.1
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

906.68

573.1

574.07

561.93

yoy growth (%)

58.2

-0.16

2.16

28.06

Raw materials

-384.2

-245.3

-263.88

-281.12

As % of sales

42.37

42.8

45.96

50.02

Employee costs

-31.98

-26.27

-26.02

-22.23

As % of sales

3.52

4.58

4.53

3.95

Other costs

-364.25

-241.35

-220.35

-191.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.17

42.11

38.38

34.04

Operating profit

126.24

60.16

63.8

67.28

OPM

13.92

10.49

11.11

11.97

Depreciation

-19.26

-17.16

-17.02

-16.27

Interest expense

-24.52

-24.72

-34.09

-41.84

Other income

6.59

3.98

8.61

7.94

Profit before tax

89.05

22.26

21.29

17.1

Taxes

-23.81

0.49

-8.07

-7.67

Tax rate

-26.74

2.2

-37.92

-44.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

65.23

22.75

13.22

9.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

65.23

22.75

13.22

9.42

yoy growth (%)

186.72

72.09

40.23

75.98

NPM

7.19

3.97

2.3

1.67

