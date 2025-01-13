Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.11
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
76.64
76.64
76.64
76.64
Reserves
616.95
334.15
204.22
139.49
Net Worth
706.7
422.74
292.81
228.08
Minority Interest
Debt
139.23
184.38
236.59
252.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.88
42.8
40.52
37.5
Total Liabilities
890.81
649.92
569.92
518.42
Fixed Assets
413.41
381.86
377.76
366.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
124.08
9.72
6.99
6.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.17
0.61
0.79
Networking Capital
300.86
244.9
171.95
135.25
Inventories
243.53
181.96
150.43
177.85
Inventory Days
60.55
113.26
Sundry Debtors
204.7
160.27
170.85
104.13
Debtor Days
68.77
66.31
Other Current Assets
58.92
82
51.36
39.56
Sundry Creditors
-181.81
-155.12
-145.33
-122.86
Creditor Days
58.5
78.24
Other Current Liabilities
-24.48
-24.21
-55.36
-63.43
Cash
52.08
13.26
12.61
9.48
Total Assets
890.8
649.91
569.92
518.41
