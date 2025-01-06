Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
89.05
22.26
21.29
17.1
Depreciation
-19.26
-17.16
-17.02
-16.27
Tax paid
-23.81
0.49
-8.07
-7.67
Working capital
16.69
10.65
-8.15
62.65
Other operating items
Operating
62.66
16.24
-11.95
55.79
Capital expenditure
24.68
64.64
16.36
76.86
Free cash flow
87.35
80.88
4.4
132.65
Equity raised
278.47
231.77
189.47
234.32
Investing
0.94
-0.52
1.17
-0.25
Financing
69.63
112.1
1.24
143.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.19
Net in cash
436.39
424.23
196.3
511.72
