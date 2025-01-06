iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

385.35
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Vishnu Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

89.05

22.26

21.29

17.1

Depreciation

-19.26

-17.16

-17.02

-16.27

Tax paid

-23.81

0.49

-8.07

-7.67

Working capital

16.69

10.65

-8.15

62.65

Other operating items

Operating

62.66

16.24

-11.95

55.79

Capital expenditure

24.68

64.64

16.36

76.86

Free cash flow

87.35

80.88

4.4

132.65

Equity raised

278.47

231.77

189.47

234.32

Investing

0.94

-0.52

1.17

-0.25

Financing

69.63

112.1

1.24

143.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.19

Net in cash

436.39

424.23

196.3

511.72

Vishnu Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.