Recommended dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same shall be paid subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing Annual/ General Meeting. It is informed that Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21st September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 for the purpose of 31st AGM and Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)