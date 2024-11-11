Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VISHNU CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

VISHNU CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the variation of the preference shareholders rights in terms of conversion of existing 76637500 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) to 76637500 7% Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and issuance of equity shares arising on conversion thereof Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 28th August, 2024 is enclosed. Board Meeting updates wrt Appointment of Director and Variation of rights/terms of existing CRPS is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Board meeting dated 28th August, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

The disclosure w.r.t acquisition of Jayansree Pharma Private Limited is enclosed

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

VISHNU CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., August 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Corrigendum to the outcome of the board meeting dated 14.08.2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 15 May 2024

VISHNU CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and dividend if any Vishnu Chemicals Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25 May 2024 for Dividend. The outcome of Board meeting is enclosed Financial Results for 25.05.2024 is enclosed The Outcome of Board meeting held on 25.05.2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the proposal to invest in the Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Vishnu South Africa (Pty) Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024