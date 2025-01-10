To the Members,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companys Thirty First (31st) Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Financial Results

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31,2024, is summarised below:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10,10,78.54 1,22,185.61 1,21,260.37 1,39,099.36 Other income 1,616.52 1,550.60 1,245.34 1,520.95 total Revenue 1,02,695.06 1,23,736.21 1,22,505.72 1,40,620.31 Earnings before finance cost, depreciation & amortisation and taxes (IBIIDAT 17,388.52 22,343.82 21,401.34 24,528.26 larnings before finance cost and taxes fiBh )* 15,212.15 20,294.36 18,046.56 21,881.94 Finance Cost 2,4/8.12 2,7 7 5.8 3 3,672.29 3,3 37.06 Profit Before Fixation 12,7 34.2 3 17,518.53 14,374.27 18,544.88 less: flax E xpense 3,307.20 4,584.06 4,264.26 4,888.50 Profit After Taxation 9,427.0 3 12,9 34.47 10,110.01 1 3,656.38 Other comprehensive income/ (expenses) (net of taxes) (1 6 3.4 3) 20.69 (2 34.86) 56.08 Total comprehensive income for the year H?S (of Rs 2/ each) 9,26 3.60 12,955.16 9,87 5.15 13,7 12.46 Basic 14.82 21.65 15.90 22.86 Diluted 14.82 21.65 15.90 22.86

* including other income

Performance Review & Companys State of Affairs

On consolidated basis, total income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,22,505.72 Lakhs compared to Rs 1,40,620.31 Lakhs in previous year. EBITDA recorded Rs 21,401.34 Lakhs as against Rs 24,528.26 Lakhs for previous year. PAT stood at Rs 10,110.01 Lakhs over the previous years PAT Rs 13,656.38 Lakhs.

On standalone basis, total income for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 102695.06 Lakhs compared to Rs 1,23,736.21 Lakhs in previous year. Also EBITDA recorded to Rs 17,388.52 Lakhs as against Rs 22,343.82 Lakhs for previous year. PAT is 9,427.03 Lakhs compared to the previous years PAT Rs 12,934.47 Lakhs.

Geography-wise performance

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Domestic 54,628.32 54.19% 63,921.88 52.45% 64,315.84 53.18% 70,841.70 51.05% Overseas 46,177.35 45.81% 57,955.79 47.55% 56,612.12 46.82% 67,923.88 48.95% 1,00,805.67 100% 1,21,877.67 100% 1,20,927.97 100% 1,38,765.58 100%

The performance for 2023-24 was satisfactory. New cash flow from operations grew 179% during H2FY24 compared to the first half of 2023-24 demonstrating the cash generation capabilities of the Company and strengthening the financial position. Our perseverance aimed at improving the profitability of the Company while prioritising customer success led to several collective accomplishments during this year.

Outlook

Outlook is covered in Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this Annual Report.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Management Discussion and Analysis is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report. As required under the provisions of the Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the Management Discussion and Analysis report of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024

Dividend

The Board at its meeting held on May 25, 2024 has recommended Dividend of 0.30 (i.e. 15%) per equity share of Rs 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24 (previous year 0.40/- per equity share of Rs 2/- each i.e. 20%) amounting to Rs 196.58 Lakhs. The dividend pay-out is subject to the approval of the shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid to the members whose names appear in register of members before the day of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books i.e. as on Friday, September 20, 2024

As Preference Dividend is concerned, on request of the Company, the preference shareholders holding 100% preference share capital i.e. 7,66,37,500 (Seven Crore Sixty Six Lakh Thirty Seven Thousand Five Hundred only) 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, consented for waiver of dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Dividend Distribution Policy

The Company has adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy in accordance with the Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") to determine the distribution of dividends on equity shares of the Company. The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the Companys website, at https://vishnuchemicals. com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/VCL-Dividend-Distribution- Policy-dt-16052022.pdf.

Share capital

During the year under review there was no change in the authorised share capital of the Company. The authorised share capital of the Company is 95,00,00,000/- divided into 7,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each and 8,00,00,000 Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each.

However, the Company issued and allotted 57,97,095 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each at a price of Rs 345 per equity shares (includes premium of Rs 343/-) to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on August 01, 2023. The issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company as on financial year ended March 31, 2024 was 89,74,29,390/- divided into 6,55,27,195 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each and 7,66,37,500 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each.

Utilisation of proceeds of QIP

There has been no deviation in the use of proceeds of the QIP from the objects stated in the Offer document as per Regulation 32 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). The Company has been disclosing on a quarterly basis to the Audit Committee, the uses / application of proceeds / funds raised from QIP and the same is also filed with the Stock Exchanges on a quarterly basis.

Promoters of the Company

The promoters of the Company continued to reinforce their confidence in the long term prospects of the Company by infusing funds as and when required. The following is the promoters shareholding as on March 31,2024:

Transfer to reserves

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits for 2023-24 in the Retained Earnings.

S. Promoters No. Equity shares Preference Share No. of shares Percentage No. of shares Percentage 1 Mr. Ch. Krishna Murthy 3,10,98,950 4 7.46 7,11,21,750 92.80 2 Mrs. Ch. Manjula 80,7 0,240 12.31 52,71,250 6.88 3 Mr. Ch. Siddartha 56,28,340 8.59 2,44,500 0.32 Total 4,47,97,530 68.36 7,66,37,500 100.00

Change in the nature of the business, if any

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries during the year under review.

Material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report i.e. between 31st March, 2024 to 28th August, 2024 except for the information given below:

• Acquisition of Jayansree Pharma Private Limited(JPPL) pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 19th August, 2024

• Variation of terms/rights of existing 7,66,37,500 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares ("CRPS") and consequent issuance of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares ("CCPS") to the existing Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shareholders subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Deposits

The Company did not accept any deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. As such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

Listing at Stock Exchanges

The equity shares of your Company continue to be listed and traded on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Annual Listing fee for the year 2023-24 has been paid to both the Stock Exchanges. There was no suspension on shares of the Company during the year.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

The Company has following wholly-owned subsidiaries:

(i) Vishnu Barium Private Limited (VBPL)

VBPL is a material subsidiary w.e.f. April 01, 2019, as per SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, read with the policy for determining material subsidiaries as approved by the Board. A copy of the policy can be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https://www. vishnuchemicals.com/investors/#Policies

VBPL, in turn, has two wholly-owned subsidiaries i.e., (a) Ramadas Minerals Private Limited, which was acquired on July 19, 2023 and (b) VCHEM Trading FZE, which was incorporated on September 18, 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

(ii) Vishnu South Africa (Pty) Limited (VSAL)

VSAL is yet to commence its operations.

(iii) VCHEM Global Inc.

VCHEM Global Inc. was incorporated on September 04, 2023 in Texas, USA and is yet to commence its operations.

(iv) Vishnu International Trading FZE

Vishnu International Trading FZE was incorporated on November 14, 2023 in Dubai, UAE and is yet to commence its operations

The Company doesnt have any joint ventures or associate companies. Further, no company has ceased to be subsidiary of the Company during the year.

A report on the financial position of each of the subsidiaries as per the Act is provided in Form AOC-1 attached as Annexure A.

During the year, the Company has complied with the applicable corporate governance requirements as prescribed under

Regulation 24 of Listing Regulations with respect to its subsidiaries and Secretarial Audit for its material subsidiary viz. VBPL was carried out by M/s. L.D Reddy & Co., Company Secretaries, Hyderabad in terms of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations and a copy of the report is annexed to this Board Report as Annexure B. The Secretarial Audit Report of VBPL does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Consolidated Financial Statements

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries and prepared consolidated financial statements (CFS) of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year 2023-24 in compliance with the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations as well as in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of audited financial statements of the Company, its subsidiaries as approved by the respective Board of Directors. The audited CFS together with the Auditors Report thereon forms part of this Annual Report.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act the audited financial statements including consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of the each of its subsidiaries are available on Companys website www.vishnuchemicals.com. The annual accounts of the subsidiaries and related detailed information will be made available to investors seeking information till the date of the AGM.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

Particulars of loans, guarantees, security and investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the notes to the financial statements (please refer note no. 3 & 4). During the financial year, the Company has not given any loans and advances to the firms/ Companies where directors of the Company are interested except to its subsidiaries.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Directors

The Board received a declaration from all the directors under section 164 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 that none of the directors of the company is disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) or under the Listing Regulations.

i. Appointment

Based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), Mr. B. Nagabhushan (DIN:01564347) was appointed as Additional Director (for Independent Director category) of the Company by the Board at its meeting held on 28th August, 2024, with immediate effect under the provisions of section 161 (1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and are entitled to hold office up to the date of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has received consent from Mr. B. Nagabhushan in writing to act as a director in Form DIR-2 pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time along with a declaration that he is eligible for appointment as Independent Director and confirming the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under the Regulation 16(1 )(b) of Listing Regulations. As per the declaration received, Mr. B. Nagabhushan is not disqualified from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. In opinion of the Board, he fulfills the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 & Listing Regulations and is independent of the management.

The Board recommends the Special Resolution set out at Item No. 7 of the Notice for approval of the Members.

ii. Re-appointment

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ch. Krishna Murthy, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard - 2 (SS-2) on General Meetings issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), brief particulars of the directors proposed to be appointed/ re-appointed are provided as an annexure to the notice convening the AGM.

The Board recommends the Ordinary Resolution set out at Item No. 3 of the Notice for approval of the Members.

Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Act, Mr. Tirthankar Mitra (DIN: 02675454), Mr. Chetan Navinchandra Shah (DIN: 08038633), Mr. V. Vimalanand (DIN: 02693721), Mrs. Sita Vanka (DIN: 07016012) and Mr. Naga Bhushan Bhagwati (DIN: 01564347) are the Independent Directors of the Company. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of the Listing Regulations and are independent from the management. The Independent Directors of the Company hold office till the end of their term of appointment or until completion of 75 years, whichever is earlier. They are not liable to retire by rotation in terms

of Section 149(13) of the Act. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct for Board members and Senior Management and Codes under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in chemicals/ manufacturing industry, strategy, auditing, tax and risk advisory services, financial services, corporate governance, etc. and that they hold standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors of the Company got included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors

The Members of the Board of the Company have been provided opportunities to familiarise themselves with the Company, its management and its operations. The Directors are provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its various operations and the industry in which it operates.

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement. Executive Directors and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarise the new Non-Executive Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organisation structure, constitution of various committees, board procedures, risk management strategies, etc.

Strategic Presentations are made to the Board where Directors get an opportunity to interact with Senior Management. Directors are also informed of the various developments in the Company through Press Releases, emails, etc. Senior management personnel of the Company make presentations to the Board Members on periodical basis, briefing them on the operations of the Company, plans, strategy, risks involved, new initiatives, etc., and seek their opinions and suggestions on the same. In addition, the Directors are briefed on their specific responsibilities and duties that may arise from time to time. The Board is provided with the summary of critical regulatory changes from time to time.

The familiarisation programme along with terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website https://www.vishnuchemicals.com/ investors/#Policies.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Ch. Krishna Murthy, Chairman & Managing Director; Mr. Ch. Siddartha, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Mahesh Bhatter, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Vibha Shinde, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, are Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section(s) 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. There has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year.

Committees of the Board

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

5. Risk Management Committee

6. Finance Committee of Directors

7. Investment Committee

During the year, the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors which was constituted, inter alia, to undertake acts in connection with capital raising through Qualified Institutions Placement, and was dissolved by the Board at their meeting held on February 12, 2024 due to successful completion of purpose for which the Committee was constituted. The Fund Raising Committee met four (4) times during the financial year i.e., on July 25, 2023, July 26, 2023, July 31,2023 and August 01,2023.

The details of all the above Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in detail in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this Boards Report.

Board Meetings

During the year under review, six Board Meetings and four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

Procedure for Nomination & Appointment of Directors and Remuneration Policy

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) is responsible to set the skills/ expertise/ competencies of the Board Members based on the industry and strategy of the Company and to formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178 (3) of the Act and the Listing Regulations. The Board has, on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for Remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company.

During 2023-24, the Board has also identified the list of core skills, expertise and competencies of the Board of Directors as are required in the context of the business and sector applicable to the Company and those actually available with the Board. The Company has also mapped each of the skills, expertise and competencies against the names of the Board Members possessing the same.

The objective of the Companys remuneration policy is to attract, motivate and retain qualified and expert individuals that the Company needs in order to achieve its strategic and operational objectives, whilst acknowledging the societal context around remuneration and recognising the interests of Companys stakeholders.

The Non-Executive Directors (NED) are remunerated by way of sitting fee for each meeting attended and are also reimbursed out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with the attendance of the Companys Meetings.

A copy of the Nomination & Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the Company https://vishnuchemicals.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/NRC-Policy-dt-09022018.pdf

Mechanism for Evaluation of the Board

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as performance of the Directors individually. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance and the evaluation was carried out based on responses received from the Directors.

The evaluation is performed by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/201 7/004, dated January 05, 2017, the Company has adopted the criteria recommended by the SEBI. The Directors were given Six Forms for evaluation of the following:

a. Evaluation of the Board;

b. Evaluation of Committees of the Board;

c. Evaluation of Independent Directors;

d. Evaluation of Chairperson;

e. Evaluation of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Directors; and

f. Evaluation of Managing Director.

The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria:

1. Could do more to meet expectations;

2. Meets expectations; and

3. Exceeds expectations.

A report on the above evaluation was prepared and submitted to the Chairman with feedback for continuous improvement.

In a separate meeting held on May 25, 2024, the Independent Directors evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors and performance of the Board as a whole. They also evaluated the performance of the Chairman taking into account the views of Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors. The NRC reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and of the Directors. The same was discussed in the Board Meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors and NRC, at which the feedback received from the Directors on the performance of the Board and its Committees were also discussed.

Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel

The Directors and members of Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. A declaration to this effect has been signed by the Chairman & Managing Director forms part of the Annual Report.

Particulars of Employees and Remuneration

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (Rules) are enclosed as Annexure C to this Report.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Rules does not form part of this Report however the same shall be kept open for inspection in terms of Section 136 of the Act and any member can obtain a copy of the said statement by writing an email to the Company Secretary at investors@vishnuchemicals.com

Internal Financial Controls

Internal financial control systems of the Company are commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable accounting standards and relevant statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorised use, executing transactions with proper authorisation and ensuring compliance of corporate policies. The Company has a well- defined delegation of authority with specified limits for approval of expenditure, both capital and revenue. The Company uses an established ERP system to record day-to-day transactions for accounting and financial reporting.

The Audit Committee deliberated with the members of the management, considered the systems as laid down and met the internal auditors and statutory auditors to ascertain, their views on the internal financial control systems. The Audit Committee satisfied itself as to the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal financial control system as laid down and kept the Board of Directors informed. However, the Company recognises that no matter how the internal control framework is, it has inherent limitations and accordingly, periodic audits and reviews ensure that such systems are updated on regular intervals.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory, cost and secretarial auditors and external consultant(s), including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting and the reviews performed by the Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that for the year ended March 31,2024:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there are no material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. t hey have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Auditors

i. Statutory Audit

M/s. Jampani & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN - 016581S), Hyderabad were re-appointed as statutory auditors of the Company for second term of five (5) years i.e. from the date of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 33rd AGM to be held in year 2026, at such remuneration as may be agreed upon between the Auditors and the Board of Directors, in addition to actual out-of-pocket expenses incurred by them for the purpose of audit and the applicable taxes.

Further, the report of the Statutory Auditors along with notes to accounts is a part of the Annual Report. There has been no other qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report except below:

Auditors Observations:

The Statutory Auditors have mentioned in their report at point no. (iii) of Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report regarding granting of interest free unsecured loans of 989 Lakhs (with a value at amortised cost of 730.77 Lakhs) in earlier years to wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) i.e. Vishnu Barium Private Limited (VBPL). Further, they also mentioned in their report at point no. (a) of (vii) of Annexure - B that the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues except instances of payment of income tax and they also mentioned that there are no dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as at March 31,2024.

Management Replies:

The above said interest-free unsecured loan was infused by the Company in WOS Company i.e. VBPL, to comply with the conditions stipulated by the Banker for sanction of term loan and working capital facilities to VBPL and such infusion of unsecured loan is for the ultimate benefit of the Company. Also, during the year, the Company has paid all its statutory dues pertaining to the previous years and efforts are being made to comply with the provisions of advance tax during the financial year 2023-24.

ii. Cost Auditors

As per Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to prepare, maintain as well as get its cost records audited by a Cost Accountant and accordingly such cost accounts and records are being maintained by the Company.

The Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 000118) as the Cost Auditors of the Company under Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Act to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the 2024-25.

M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 000118) have confirmed that they are free from disqualification specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141 (4) of the Act and that the appointment meets the requirements of Section 141 (3)(g) of the Act. They have further confirmed their independent status and an arms length relationship with the Company.

In terms of the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended from time to time), the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is required to be placed before the Members in a General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a resolution for seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 000118) is included at Item No. 6 of the Notice convening the AGM.

iii. Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. L.D.Reddy & Co., Company Secretaries, Hyderabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report of 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure D.

There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

Secretarial Standards

The Board has devised proper systems and processes for complying with the requirements of applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Energy conservation, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure E.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All the transactions with related parties were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board, as may be applicable; and the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis. Also prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive in nature entered in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval are reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis.

The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company and the web link is https://www.vishnuchemicals.com/investors/4Policies.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of Section 188 entered by the Company during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 is annexed to this Boards Report in prescribed Form AOC-2 as Annexure F.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company, details regarding CSR Committee and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure G of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. CSR Policy is available on the Companys website on https://www.vishnuchemicals.com/wp-content/ uploads/2021/03/CSR-Policy-updated-on-12022021 .pdf

Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism

In terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has a vigil mechanism to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any, including reporting instances of leak of UPSI or suspected leak of UPSI by employees, anti-bribery & anti-corruption and taking appropriate actions on such reporting. The Audit Committee reviews the functioning of the vigil / whistle blower mechanism from time to time. There were no allegations / disclosures / concerns received during the year under review in terms of the vigil mechanism established by the Company. The details of the vigil mechanism are displayed on the website of the Company https://www.vishnuchemicals.com/investors/4Policies

Prevention of Insider Trading

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Company has adopted the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives along with Code of Fair Disclosures and a copy of the same are available on companys website https://www.vishnuchemicals. com/investors/4Policies.

Environment, Health and Safety

The Company considers it is essential to protect the Earth and limited natural resources as well as the health and wellbeing of every person especially employees/ workers of the Company.

The Company strives to achieve safety, health and environmental excellence in all aspects of its business activities. Acting responsibly with a focus on safety, health and the environment to be part of the Companys DNA.

In line with the Go Green philosophy, the Company is continuously adopting new techniques to eliminate and minimise the environmental impact. Various projects have been implemented by the Company to use alternate sources of energy wherever possible.

The Company does not just talk about Sustainability, it follows in true letter and spirit; Sustainability is about how VCL operates. VCL strives to promote Circular Economy and deliver Societal Value. VCLs approach is to innovate, collaborate and educate communities.

Our aim is to build a more mature and sustainable safety culture that will allow us to increase our productivity and operational discipline and facilitate highly competitive organic growth.

Occupational health is a key aspect of VCLs safety activities. Currently, there are several health programmes initiated at each site and location, including global health days with dedicated initiatives.

Process safety is an integral part of our mission to operate in the safest manner possible by increasing the efficiency and reliability of our operations.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH)

In order to comply with provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace. All women employees permanent, temporary or contractual are covered under the above policy. The said policy has been circulated to all employees by hosting on notice board and a copy of the same has been uploaded on the website of the

Company. An Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up in compliance with the said Act. To build awareness in this area, the Company has been conducting awareness sessions during induction. During the year under review, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees were reported.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31,2024 is available on the Companys website on www.vishnuchemicals.com

Corporate Governance

A detailed report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Report as Annexure H. The Secretarial Auditors of the Company have examined the Companys compliance and have certified the same as required under the Listing Regulations. A copy of the certificate on corporate governance is reproduced in this Annual Report.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) of your Company for the year ended March 31,2024 forms part of this Annual Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure I.

Transfer of Unpaid and Unclaimed amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

As per section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendments thereto ("the Rules"), all shares in respect of which dividends has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

In line with the aforesaid provisions, during the year, unclaimed interim dividend declared for the 2015-16 along with the underlying shares on which dividend has not been claimed for seven consecutive years have been transferred to IEPF.

The procedure for claiming such unclaimed dividend/ shares from IEPF has been made available on website of the Company https:// vishnuchemicals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/VCL_ Procedure-for-claiming-shares-unclaimed-dividend.pdf. Also, the List of shareholders whose shares have been transferred to IEPF is available on the website of the Company https://vishnuchemicals. com/investors/#1571301753648-def2a8d8-e177

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts

During the year under review, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy

The Company has neither made any applications nor there are any proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

Acknowledgements

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued support and co-operation by Financial Institutions, Banks, Customers, Suppliers, Government Authorities and other stakeholders. Your Directors also acknowledge the support extended by all the employees for their dedicated service.