|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|We would like to inform that the 31st AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on 27th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing. Corrigendum to the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting is enclosed Corrigendum to the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Outcome of the 31st AGM is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
