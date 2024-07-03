Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Summary

Vishnu Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Chromium chemicals from its three world-class manufacturing facilities in India. The Company is having wide customer base from differentindustries viz., Steel, Glass, Pharmaceutical, pigments, dyes, leather, and allied industries.Company has pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and yellow sodium sulphate at its plants in Medak District in Andhra Pradesh and Bhilai in Chattisgarh. It has expanded its product line to a point where it can supply over ten high quality compounds that are used in various industries which are include chromic acid, white sodium sulphate, saccharin and sodium saccharin.The company also a world class manufacturer of animal feed ingredients like menadione sodium bisulfite, menadione nicotinamide bisulfite, menadione dimethylpyrimidinol bisulfite and supplying to various global destinations. Its growth and success is attributed to high standards of quality and diligence in handling customers requirements.The company has established a world class state-of-the-art research laboratory with most modern equipment to handle gram level to scale-up operations in single site. The R&D Lab is also supported by quality control laboratory which has various sophisticated equipment like HPLCs, DSC and 300 MHz NMR among other sensitive equipments. Talented personnel handles the R&D and quality control operations. This facility is already catering to various clients for customs research and synthesis, technology transfer, scale-up and analytical services.During 2015-16, the Company acquired Solvay Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd., a company which is manufacturing barium Carbonate and derivatives and resultant, the said Company was made a 100% subsidiary of the Company.In 2024, Company commissioned a Precipitated Barium Sulphate Plant and commenced production. It acquired Ramadas Minerals Private Limited, a world class beneficiation plant.