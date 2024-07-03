SectorChemicals
Open₹252.4
Prev. Close₹251.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹737.96
Day's High₹252.75
Day's Low₹236.52
52 Week's High₹336
52 Week's Low₹217.95
Book Value₹105.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,972.82
P/E30.13
EPS8.36
Divi. Yield1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
166.65
166.64
166.57
166.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,518.3
1,373.62
1,267.3
1,107.28
Net Worth
1,684.95
1,540.26
1,433.87
1,273.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,571.31
924.66
846.29
967.64
yoy growth (%)
69.93
9.26
-12.54
30.37
Raw materials
-859.02
-504.78
-387.84
-440.62
As % of sales
54.66
54.59
45.82
45.53
Employee costs
-77.71
-67.22
-74.13
-67.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
239.59
104.18
152.41
253.07
Depreciation
-47.08
-36.07
-32.42
-22.91
Tax paid
-63.64
-17.69
-21.43
-84.46
Working capital
197.73
115.53
-28.09
-16.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.93
9.26
-12.54
30.37
Op profit growth
122.87
-28.06
-32.87
66.4
EBIT growth
128.89
-31.6
-39.54
71.35
Net profit growth
103.43
-33.96
-22.31
74.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,444.67
1,616.57
1,571.31
924.66
846.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,444.67
1,616.57
1,571.31
924.66
846.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.36
6.24
3.88
14.72
9.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Hrishikesh A Mafatlal
Independent Director
Rohit Arora
Non Executive Director
V R Gupte
Independent Director
D N Mungale
Independent Director
P V Bhide
Independent Director
Dharmishta Narendraprasad Raval
Non Executive Director
Priyavrata H Mafatlal
Independent Director
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit K Vyas
Managing Director
Anand V.S
Independent Director
A Vellayan
Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Independent Director
Ramesh Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NOCIL Ltd
Summary
NOCIL Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The Company is known for product, quality, customer services and commitment to environmental care. The Company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries, a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests. It has manufacturing plants at Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) and at Dahej (Gujarat). The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. The products manufactured by the Company are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries. They have manufacturing facilities in TTC Industrial Area, Thane and ancillary manufacturing facilities in the GIDC Industrial Area, Vapi. They offer a range of rubber chemicals, such as PILFLex, which is a rubber anti-degradant, PILnox, which is a rubber antioxidant, PILcure, which is a rubber accelerator, and PILGarD, which is a rubber pre-vulcanization inhibitor. Their subsidiaries include Ensen Holdings Ltd, Urvija Investments Ltd and PIL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.NOCIL Ltd was incorporated on May 11th, 1961 as National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd. In the year 1968, the Company commenced production of petrochemicals at NOCIL in technical collaboration with the Royal Dutch Shell Group. Polyolefins Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964, which produced polymers in technical collaboration with Farbwerke Hoechst AG, West Germany. In the year 1981, MINDIA Chemicals Ltd, which produced rubber chemicals mer
The NOCIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹237.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NOCIL Ltd is ₹3972.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NOCIL Ltd is 30.13 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NOCIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NOCIL Ltd is ₹217.95 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NOCIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.82%, 3 Years at 2.82%, 1 Year at -9.84%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -12.87% and 1 Month at -9.37%.
