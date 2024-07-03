Summary

NOCIL Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The Company is known for product, quality, customer services and commitment to environmental care. The Company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries, a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests. It has manufacturing plants at Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) and at Dahej (Gujarat). The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. The products manufactured by the Company are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries. They have manufacturing facilities in TTC Industrial Area, Thane and ancillary manufacturing facilities in the GIDC Industrial Area, Vapi. They offer a range of rubber chemicals, such as PILFLex, which is a rubber anti-degradant, PILnox, which is a rubber antioxidant, PILcure, which is a rubber accelerator, and PILGarD, which is a rubber pre-vulcanization inhibitor. Their subsidiaries include Ensen Holdings Ltd, Urvija Investments Ltd and PIL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.NOCIL Ltd was incorporated on May 11th, 1961 as National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd. In the year 1968, the Company commenced production of petrochemicals at NOCIL in technical collaboration with the Royal Dutch Shell Group. Polyolefins Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964, which produced polymers in technical collaboration with Farbwerke Hoechst AG, West Germany. In the year 1981, MINDIA Chemicals Ltd, which produced rubber chemicals mer

