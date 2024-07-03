iifl-logo-icon 1
NOCIL Ltd Share Price

237.95
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  Open252.4
  Day's High252.75
  52 Wk High336
  Prev. Close251.95
  Day's Low236.52
  52 Wk Low 217.95
  Turnover (lac)737.96
  P/E30.13
  Face Value10
  Book Value105.05
  EPS8.36
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,972.82
  Div. Yield1.19
No Records Found

NOCIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

252.4

Prev. Close

251.95

Turnover(Lac.)

737.96

Day's High

252.75

Day's Low

236.52

52 Week's High

336

52 Week's Low

217.95

Book Value

105.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,972.82

P/E

30.13

EPS

8.36

Divi. Yield

1.19

NOCIL Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

NOCIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NOCIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.78%

Non-Promoter- 14.06%

Institutions: 14.05%

Non-Institutions: 52.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NOCIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

166.65

166.64

166.57

166.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,518.3

1,373.62

1,267.3

1,107.28

Net Worth

1,684.95

1,540.26

1,433.87

1,273.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,571.31

924.66

846.29

967.64

yoy growth (%)

69.93

9.26

-12.54

30.37

Raw materials

-859.02

-504.78

-387.84

-440.62

As % of sales

54.66

54.59

45.82

45.53

Employee costs

-77.71

-67.22

-74.13

-67.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

239.59

104.18

152.41

253.07

Depreciation

-47.08

-36.07

-32.42

-22.91

Tax paid

-63.64

-17.69

-21.43

-84.46

Working capital

197.73

115.53

-28.09

-16.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.93

9.26

-12.54

30.37

Op profit growth

122.87

-28.06

-32.87

66.4

EBIT growth

128.89

-31.6

-39.54

71.35

Net profit growth

103.43

-33.96

-22.31

74.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,444.67

1,616.57

1,571.31

924.66

846.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,444.67

1,616.57

1,571.31

924.66

846.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.36

6.24

3.88

14.72

9.17

NOCIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NOCIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Hrishikesh A Mafatlal

Independent Director

Rohit Arora

Non Executive Director

V R Gupte

Independent Director

D N Mungale

Independent Director

P V Bhide

Independent Director

Dharmishta Narendraprasad Raval

Non Executive Director

Priyavrata H Mafatlal

Independent Director

Debnarayan Bhattacharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit K Vyas

Managing Director

Anand V.S

Independent Director

A Vellayan

Independent Director

Radhika Haribhakti

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Independent Director

Ramesh Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NOCIL Ltd

Summary

NOCIL Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The Company is known for product, quality, customer services and commitment to environmental care. The Company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries, a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests. It has manufacturing plants at Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) and at Dahej (Gujarat). The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. The products manufactured by the Company are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries. They have manufacturing facilities in TTC Industrial Area, Thane and ancillary manufacturing facilities in the GIDC Industrial Area, Vapi. They offer a range of rubber chemicals, such as PILFLex, which is a rubber anti-degradant, PILnox, which is a rubber antioxidant, PILcure, which is a rubber accelerator, and PILGarD, which is a rubber pre-vulcanization inhibitor. Their subsidiaries include Ensen Holdings Ltd, Urvija Investments Ltd and PIL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.NOCIL Ltd was incorporated on May 11th, 1961 as National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd. In the year 1968, the Company commenced production of petrochemicals at NOCIL in technical collaboration with the Royal Dutch Shell Group. Polyolefins Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964, which produced polymers in technical collaboration with Farbwerke Hoechst AG, West Germany. In the year 1981, MINDIA Chemicals Ltd, which produced rubber chemicals mer
Company FAQs

What is the NOCIL Ltd share price today?

The NOCIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹237.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of NOCIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NOCIL Ltd is ₹3972.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NOCIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NOCIL Ltd is 30.13 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NOCIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NOCIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NOCIL Ltd is ₹217.95 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NOCIL Ltd?

NOCIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.82%, 3 Years at 2.82%, 1 Year at -9.84%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -12.87% and 1 Month at -9.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NOCIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NOCIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.79 %
Institutions - 14.06 %
Public - 52.15 %

