NOCIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
239.59
104.18
152.41
253.07
Depreciation
-47.08
-36.07
-32.42
-22.91
Tax paid
-63.64
-17.69
-21.43
-84.46
Working capital
197.73
115.53
-28.09
-16.6
Other operating items
Operating
326.6
165.95
70.47
129.1
Capital expenditure
37.52
157.03
321.15
-8.33
Free cash flow
364.12
322.98
391.62
120.77
Equity raised
2,198.98
2,031.8
1,753.5
1,487.82
Investing
-15.22
10.02
-229.41
100.63
Financing
11.13
5.61
-5
-10
Dividends paid
0
0
0
41.12
Net in cash
2,559.01
2,370.41
1,910.71
1,740.34
