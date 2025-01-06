iifl-logo-icon 1
NOCIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

237.95
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

NOCIL FINANCIALS

NOCIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

239.59

104.18

152.41

253.07

Depreciation

-47.08

-36.07

-32.42

-22.91

Tax paid

-63.64

-17.69

-21.43

-84.46

Working capital

197.73

115.53

-28.09

-16.6

Other operating items

Operating

326.6

165.95

70.47

129.1

Capital expenditure

37.52

157.03

321.15

-8.33

Free cash flow

364.12

322.98

391.62

120.77

Equity raised

2,198.98

2,031.8

1,753.5

1,487.82

Investing

-15.22

10.02

-229.41

100.63

Financing

11.13

5.61

-5

-10

Dividends paid

0

0

0

41.12

Net in cash

2,559.01

2,370.41

1,910.71

1,740.34

