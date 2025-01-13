NOCIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
166.65
166.64
166.57
166.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,518.3
1,373.62
1,267.3
1,107.28
Net Worth
1,684.95
1,540.26
1,433.87
1,273.5
Minority Interest
Debt
13.13
9.79
5.52
5.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
126.24
113.93
110.55
105.26
Total Liabilities
1,824.32
1,663.98
1,549.94
1,384.37
Fixed Assets
862.25
871.62
892.63
905.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
407.09
230.97
66.92
82.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.33
7.08
7.74
9.63
Networking Capital
455.62
499.2
567.28
307.24
Inventories
222.69
284.72
332.59
165.25
Inventory Days
77.25
65.23
Sundry Debtors
340.18
345.98
449.84
308.56
Debtor Days
104.49
121.8
Other Current Assets
70.25
52.77
58.89
57.59
Sundry Creditors
-84.97
-108.61
-156.39
-130.31
Creditor Days
36.32
51.43
Other Current Liabilities
-92.53
-75.66
-117.65
-93.85
Cash
94.03
55.11
15.37
79.65
Total Assets
1,824.32
1,663.98
1,549.94
1,384.37

