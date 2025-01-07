iifl-logo-icon 1
NOCIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

251.25
(5.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,571.31

924.66

846.29

967.64

yoy growth (%)

69.93

9.26

-12.54

30.37

Raw materials

-859.02

-504.78

-387.84

-440.62

As % of sales

54.66

54.59

45.82

45.53

Employee costs

-77.71

-67.22

-74.13

-67.39

As % of sales

4.94

7.26

8.75

6.96

Other costs

-351.68

-225.73

-207.87

-196.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.38

24.41

24.56

20.33

Operating profit

282.9

126.93

176.45

262.87

OPM

18

13.72

20.84

27.16

Depreciation

-47.08

-36.07

-32.42

-22.91

Interest expense

-1.07

-0.96

-1.32

-1.22

Other income

4.84

14.28

9.7

14.33

Profit before tax

239.59

104.18

152.41

253.07

Taxes

-63.64

-17.69

-21.43

-84.46

Tax rate

-26.56

-16.98

-14.06

-33.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

175.95

86.49

130.98

168.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

175.95

86.49

130.98

168.61

yoy growth (%)

103.43

-33.96

-22.31

74.12

NPM

11.19

9.35

15.47

17.42

