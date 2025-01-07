Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,571.31
924.66
846.29
967.64
yoy growth (%)
69.93
9.26
-12.54
30.37
Raw materials
-859.02
-504.78
-387.84
-440.62
As % of sales
54.66
54.59
45.82
45.53
Employee costs
-77.71
-67.22
-74.13
-67.39
As % of sales
4.94
7.26
8.75
6.96
Other costs
-351.68
-225.73
-207.87
-196.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.38
24.41
24.56
20.33
Operating profit
282.9
126.93
176.45
262.87
OPM
18
13.72
20.84
27.16
Depreciation
-47.08
-36.07
-32.42
-22.91
Interest expense
-1.07
-0.96
-1.32
-1.22
Other income
4.84
14.28
9.7
14.33
Profit before tax
239.59
104.18
152.41
253.07
Taxes
-63.64
-17.69
-21.43
-84.46
Tax rate
-26.56
-16.98
-14.06
-33.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
175.95
86.49
130.98
168.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
175.95
86.49
130.98
168.61
yoy growth (%)
103.43
-33.96
-22.31
74.12
NPM
11.19
9.35
15.47
17.42
