|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.93
-4.44
30.37
3.77
Op profit growth
118.76
-50.71
66.69
14.23
EBIT growth
123.59
-57.76
71.75
16.15
Net profit growth
99.19
-47.97
74.98
24.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.21
14.14
27.42
21.45
EBIT margin
15.38
11.69
26.44
20.07
Net profit margin
11.2
9.56
17.56
13.08
RoCE
16.3
8.46
23.36
18.88
RoNW
3.22
1.89
4.33
3.51
RoA
2.96
1.72
3.87
3.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.57
5.32
10.33
5.94
Dividend per share
3
2
2.5
1.8
Cash EPS
7.67
3.06
8.87
4.73
Book value per share
86.76
77.29
63.63
55.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.59
32.81
18.52
15.79
P/CEPS
32.52
56.92
21.57
19.84
P/B
2.87
2.25
3
1.68
EV/EBIDTA
14.28
19.42
11.13
8.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
24.19
30.32
Tax payout
-26.8
-17.47
-33.28
-33.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.08
108.93
77.3
78.09
Inventory days
57.88
63.34
50.89
60.78
Creditor days
-40.28
-47.94
-37.66
-39.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-221.75
-111.44
-209.77
-67.11
Net debt / equity
0
-0.05
-0.02
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.03
-0.57
-0.1
-0.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.68
-54.57
-45.53
-48.44
Employee costs
-5.14
-7.57
-7.35
-8.64
Other costs
-21.95
-23.7
-19.67
-21.45
