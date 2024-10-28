Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, i.e. 28th October , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nocil Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 8th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other business as may be discussed in the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, i.e. 8th August , 2024 We enclosed herewith a copy of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 - Adoption of The NOCIL Limited- Long Term Incentive plan 2024 (LTIP)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 7 May 2024

NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOCIL Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result alongwith the Audit Report thereon of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending payment of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs.3 per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e.30 % of the face value) which is subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the 62nd Annual General Meeting to be held on 8th August,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024