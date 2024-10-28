|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, i.e. 28th October , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nocil Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 8th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other business as may be discussed in the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, i.e. 8th August , 2024 We enclosed herewith a copy of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 - Adoption of The NOCIL Limited- Long Term Incentive plan 2024 (LTIP)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOCIL Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result alongwith the Audit Report thereon of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending payment of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs.3 per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e.30 % of the face value) which is subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the 62nd Annual General Meeting to be held on 8th August,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|NOCIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33(3)(b) and 33(3)(c)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, read with Circular (Ref No. CIR/ CFD / FAC/ 62/2016 dated 5th July 2016) and (Ref No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/44/2019 dated 29th March 2019) issued by SEBI, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. 7th February, 2024 through video conferencing at Mafatlal House, 4th Floor, Backbay Reclamation, Mumbai - 400020 has, inter alia, approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December , 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
