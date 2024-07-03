iifl-logo-icon 1
Clean Science & Technology Ltd Share Price

1,444.75
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,475.5
  • Day's High1,509.45
  • 52 Wk High1,690
  • Prev. Close1,496.3
  • Day's Low1,422.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,243
  • Turnover (lac)2,858.53
  • P/E57.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value127.53
  • EPS26.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,352.82
  • Div. Yield0.33
Clean Science & Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,475.5

Prev. Close

1,496.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2,858.53

Day's High

1,509.45

Day's Low

1,422.2

52 Week's High

1,690

52 Week's Low

1,243

Book Value

127.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,352.82

P/E

57.45

EPS

26.05

Divi. Yield

0.33

Clean Science & Technology Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

Clean Science & Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Clean Science & Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 10.60%

Institutions: 10.60%

Non-Institutions: 14.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Clean Science & Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.63

10.62

10.62

10.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,205.01

1,008.17

758.29

529.39

Net Worth

1,215.64

1,018.79

768.91

540.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

684.88

512.42

yoy growth (%)

33.65

Raw materials

-224.66

-123.58

As % of sales

32.8

24.11

Employee costs

-34.54

-43.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

304.89

267.29

Depreciation

-24.91

-17.2

Tax paid

-76.29

-68.91

Working capital

138.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.65

Op profit growth

15.85

EBIT growth

14.08

Net profit growth

15.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

791.49

935.8

684.89

512.43

419.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

791.49

935.8

684.89

512.43

419.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.29

29.83

29.97

25.64

10.87

Clean Science & Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Clean Science & Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Pradeep R Rathi

Managing Director

Ashok Ramnarayan Boob

Whole-time Director

Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kothari

Independent Director

Ganapati D Yadav

Independent Director

Keval Navinchandra Doshi

Independent Director

MADHU DUBHASHI

Whole-time Director

Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi

Whole-time Director

Parth Ashok Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchita Vij

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Clean Science & Technology Ltd

Summary

Clean Science and Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Sri Distikemi Private Limited on 07 November 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Clean Science and Technology Private Limited pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 31 July, 2006. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 25 February, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Clean Science and Technology Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on 04 March, 2021. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and export of various types of chemicals mainly MEHQ, Guaiacol, 4MAP at its manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh MIDC, Pune. The Company is amongst few global companies focused entirely on developing newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes, which are eco-friendly and cost competitive. This has enabled to emerge as the largest manufacturer globally of certain specialty chemicals in terms of manufacturing capacities. It has 3 certified production facilities in India strategically located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), in close proximity to the JNPT port from where the Company export majority of products. Each facility has an independent R&D unit, quality control department, warehouse, engineering & utility section and all our facilities are zero liquid discharge facilities.The Board of Directors of the Company at its
Company FAQs

What is the Clean Science & Technology Ltd share price today?

The Clean Science & Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1444.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is ₹15352.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is 57.45 and 12.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clean Science & Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is ₹1243 and ₹1690 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Clean Science & Technology Ltd?

Clean Science & Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.15%, 3 Years at -15.52%, 1 Year at -4.73%, 6 Month at -0.11%, 3 Month at -6.14% and 1 Month at 16.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clean Science & Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 10.60 %
Public - 14.43 %

