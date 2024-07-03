Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,475.5
Prev. Close₹1,496.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,858.53
Day's High₹1,509.45
Day's Low₹1,422.2
52 Week's High₹1,690
52 Week's Low₹1,243
Book Value₹127.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,352.82
P/E57.45
EPS26.05
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.63
10.62
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,205.01
1,008.17
758.29
529.39
Net Worth
1,215.64
1,018.79
768.91
540.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
684.88
512.42
yoy growth (%)
33.65
Raw materials
-224.66
-123.58
As % of sales
32.8
24.11
Employee costs
-34.54
-43.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
304.89
267.29
Depreciation
-24.91
-17.2
Tax paid
-76.29
-68.91
Working capital
138.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.65
Op profit growth
15.85
EBIT growth
14.08
Net profit growth
15.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
791.49
935.8
684.89
512.43
419.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
791.49
935.8
684.89
512.43
419.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.29
29.83
29.97
25.64
10.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Pradeep R Rathi
Managing Director
Ashok Ramnarayan Boob
Whole-time Director
Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kothari
Independent Director
Ganapati D Yadav
Independent Director
Keval Navinchandra Doshi
Independent Director
MADHU DUBHASHI
Whole-time Director
Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi
Whole-time Director
Parth Ashok Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchita Vij
Reports by Clean Science & Technology Ltd
Summary
Clean Science and Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Sri Distikemi Private Limited on 07 November 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Clean Science and Technology Private Limited pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 31 July, 2006. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 25 February, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Clean Science and Technology Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on 04 March, 2021. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and export of various types of chemicals mainly MEHQ, Guaiacol, 4MAP at its manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh MIDC, Pune. The Company is amongst few global companies focused entirely on developing newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes, which are eco-friendly and cost competitive. This has enabled to emerge as the largest manufacturer globally of certain specialty chemicals in terms of manufacturing capacities. It has 3 certified production facilities in India strategically located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), in close proximity to the JNPT port from where the Company export majority of products. Each facility has an independent R&D unit, quality control department, warehouse, engineering & utility section and all our facilities are zero liquid discharge facilities.The Board of Directors of the Company at its
The Clean Science & Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1444.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is ₹15352.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is 57.45 and 12.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clean Science & Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd is ₹1243 and ₹1690 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Clean Science & Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.15%, 3 Years at -15.52%, 1 Year at -4.73%, 6 Month at -0.11%, 3 Month at -6.14% and 1 Month at 16.09%.
