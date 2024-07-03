Summary

Clean Science and Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Sri Distikemi Private Limited on 07 November 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Clean Science and Technology Private Limited pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 31 July, 2006. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 25 February, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Clean Science and Technology Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on 04 March, 2021. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and export of various types of chemicals mainly MEHQ, Guaiacol, 4MAP at its manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh MIDC, Pune. The Company is amongst few global companies focused entirely on developing newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes, which are eco-friendly and cost competitive. This has enabled to emerge as the largest manufacturer globally of certain specialty chemicals in terms of manufacturing capacities. It has 3 certified production facilities in India strategically located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), in close proximity to the JNPT port from where the Company export majority of products. Each facility has an independent R&D unit, quality control department, warehouse, engineering & utility section and all our facilities are zero liquid discharge facilities.The Board of Directors of the Company at its

