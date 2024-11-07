iifl-logo-icon 1
Clean Science & Technology Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Clean Science CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202416 Oct 2024
Clean Science And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letter dated 16th October, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz. Thursday, 7th November, 2024, have approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Clean Science And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. a) The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 b)The 21st AGM will be held on 05.09.2024 c)Book Closure dates are 30.08.2024 to 05.09.2024, d)Dividend payment date is 20.09.2024 e)Subject to approval of the Shareholders, continuation of the employment of Mr. Krishnakumar Boob as WTD who will attain the age of 70 years w.e.f 31.05.2025 f)Subject to approval of the Shareholders, appointment of Mr. Parth Maheshwari as an Additional Director designated as WTD g)Resignation of Mr. Mahesh Kulkarni as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31.07.2024 h)Appointment of Ms. Ruchita Vij as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f.01.08.2024 i)Commencement of the construction of production block for manufacturing a performance segment product in Clean Fino-Chem Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202420 Apr 2024
Clean Science And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; b) Final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting CLEAN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 15 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 (300%) per equity share of the FV of Re.1/-each for the FY 24. The final dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM which will be held within stipulated timeline Rectification of error in the figure of the consolidated Financial Statement for the year ended March 31,2023 disclosed in the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15,2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
Clean Science And Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 ii) consider declaration of interim dividend for the FY 23-24 to the equity shareholders. The Board approved and declared interim Dividend of Rs.2/- (200%) per equity share of the Face value of Re.1/- each for FY24. The Board approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023, Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (200%) per Equity Share of the face value of Re.1/- each for FY24, Approved and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing 21st Annual General Meeting to be held for the FY24, appointment of M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditor of the Company & Approved additional investment of Rs. 200 Crores in one or more tranches in Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary. The Board approved and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing 21st Annual General Meeting to be held for the FY 24, appointment of M/S. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024) Submission of Newspaper Publication of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

