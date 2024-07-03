Clean Science & Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
238.13
224.01
227.53
194.73
181.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.13
224.01
227.53
194.73
181.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.07
9.93
14.06
7.79
6.01
Total Income
249.2
233.94
241.59
202.52
187.12
Total Expenditure
148.45
129.35
133.02
108.13
106.28
PBIDT
100.75
104.59
108.57
94.39
80.84
Interest
0.05
0.11
0.57
0.05
0.25
PBDT
100.7
104.48
108
94.34
80.58
Depreciation
17.5
15.78
12.7
11.31
11.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.41
23.51
22.49
19.2
16.64
Deferred Tax
2.05
-0.74
2.54
1.21
0.63
Reported Profit After Tax
58.75
65.93
70.27
62.63
52.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.75
65.93
70.27
62.63
52.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
58.75
65.93
70.27
62.63
52.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.53
6.21
6.61
5.89
4.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
200
0
Equity
10.63
10.63
10.63
10.63
10.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.3
46.68
47.71
48.47
44.63
PBDTM(%)
42.28
46.64
47.46
48.44
44.48
PATM(%)
24.67
29.43
30.88
32.16
28.81
