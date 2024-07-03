Clean Science & Technology Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
563.96
718.94
480.28
378.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
563.96
718.94
480.28
378.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.23
17.19
22.61
19.92
Total Income
591.19
736.14
502.89
398.46
Total Expenditure
326.5
421.92
264.09
189.69
PBIDT
264.69
314.21
238.8
208.78
Interest
0.36
0.06
0.02
0.09
PBDT
264.33
314.15
238.78
208.69
Depreciation
33.23
26.03
17.9
12.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
53.47
75.53
53.02
45.23
Deferred Tax
3.98
-2.05
1.74
5.33
Reported Profit After Tax
173.65
214.64
166.12
145.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
173.65
214.64
166.12
145.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
173.65
214.64
166.12
145.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.35
20.21
15.64
13.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
200
0
0
Equity
10.63
10.62
10.62
10.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.93
43.7
49.72
55.15
PBDTM(%)
46.87
43.69
49.71
55.12
PATM(%)
30.79
29.85
34.58
38.37
No Record Found
