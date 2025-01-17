iifl-logo-icon 1
Clean Science & Technology Ltd Key Ratios

1,428.1
(2.34%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.65

Op profit growth

15.8

EBIT growth

14.04

Net profit growth

15.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

43.78

50.53

EBIT margin

44.52

52.18

Net profit margin

33.36

38.71

RoCE

45.26

RoNW

8.73

RoA

8.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.51

18.68

Dividend per share

3.25

25

Cash EPS

19.16

17.05

Book value per share

72.34

50.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

92.65

P/CEPS

103.98

P/B

27.54

EV/EBIDTA

63.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

1.67

Tax payout

-25.03

-25.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.69

Inventory days

37.57

Creditor days

-88.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2,074.44

-2,938.37

Net debt / equity

-0.09

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.24

-0.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.8

-24.11

Employee costs

-5.04

-8.5

Other costs

-18.36

-16.84

