|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.65
Op profit growth
15.8
EBIT growth
14.04
Net profit growth
15.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
43.78
50.53
EBIT margin
44.52
52.18
Net profit margin
33.36
38.71
RoCE
45.26
RoNW
8.73
RoA
8.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.51
18.68
Dividend per share
3.25
25
Cash EPS
19.16
17.05
Book value per share
72.34
50.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
92.65
P/CEPS
103.98
P/B
27.54
EV/EBIDTA
63.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
1.67
Tax payout
-25.03
-25.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.69
Inventory days
37.57
Creditor days
-88.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2,074.44
-2,938.37
Net debt / equity
-0.09
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.24
-0.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.8
-24.11
Employee costs
-5.04
-8.5
Other costs
-18.36
-16.84
No Record Found
