Clean Science & Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.63
10.62
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,205.01
1,008.17
758.29
529.39
Net Worth
1,215.64
1,018.79
768.91
540.01
Minority Interest
Debt
1.02
1
0.33
0.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.8
25.79
20.96
17.69
Total Liabilities
1,249.46
1,045.58
790.2
558.03
Fixed Assets
402.8
430.72
339.87
240.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
666.05
428.37
246.64
232.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.71
0.05
0.13
Networking Capital
170.97
173.43
174.16
68.94
Inventories
110.49
108.81
88.13
52.9
Inventory Days
46.96
37.68
Sundry Debtors
161.81
147.72
153.54
74.23
Debtor Days
81.82
52.87
Other Current Assets
20.3
30.75
67.34
44.15
Sundry Creditors
-95.06
-84.17
-114.26
-72.01
Creditor Days
60.89
51.29
Other Current Liabilities
-26.57
-29.68
-20.59
-30.33
Cash
9.06
12.37
29.48
15.57
Total Assets
1,249.45
1,045.6
790.2
558.05
