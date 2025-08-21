iifl-logo

Clean Science Promoters to Offload 24% Stake via Block Deals Worth ₹2,626 Crore

21 Aug 2025 , 10:56 AM

Promoters of Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob, are preparing to offload up to 24% stake in the company through block deals, according to sources on Wednesday (August 20). The stake sale could fetch around ₹2,626 crore, with the floor price fixed at ₹1,030 per share. This represents a discount of nearly 13% to the current market price.

For the June quarter, Clean Science reported 8% year-on-year revenue growth, with topline at ₹240 crore. EBITDA rose 5% YoY, though margins slipped by 100 basis points to 41.7%. This is compared with 42.8% a year earlier. Net profit increased 6% on a year-on-year basis. This is supported by contributions from new product launches and market share gains.

Notably, over 25% of quarterly revenue was generated from recently launched products, underlining the company’s push for innovation-led growth. Management has taken a cautious stance on its FY26 EBITDA growth guidance. they revised the expectations from 18–20% earlier to 15–18%, with further clarity expected after the second quarter.

Despite the near-term caution, the company remains optimistic about the second half of the fiscal year, particularly the fourth quarter, as demand and new launches are expected to support growth.Clean Science is among the few global players specialising in eco-friendly catalytic processes for the production of high-value speciality chemicals, FMCG chemicals, and pharmaceutical intermediates.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Popular Vehicles' Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

21 Aug 2025|03:38 PM

21 Aug 2025|03:38 PM
Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

21 Aug 2025|03:26 PM

21 Aug 2025|03:26 PM
Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

21 Aug 2025|02:23 PM

21 Aug 2025|02:23 PM
PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

21 Aug 2025|02:12 PM

21 Aug 2025|02:12 PM
Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

21 Aug 2025|01:58 PM

