|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
684.88
512.42
yoy growth (%)
33.65
Raw materials
-224.66
-123.58
As % of sales
32.8
24.11
Employee costs
-34.54
-43.55
As % of sales
5.04
8.5
Other costs
-125.65
-86.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.34
16.84
Operating profit
300.02
258.96
OPM
43.8
50.53
Depreciation
-24.91
-17.2
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.09
Other income
29.93
25.62
Profit before tax
304.89
267.29
Taxes
-76.29
-68.91
Tax rate
-25.02
-25.78
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
228.6
198.37
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
228.6
198.37
yoy growth (%)
15.23
NPM
33.37
38.71
