iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Clean Science & Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,445
(0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Clean Science & Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

684.88

512.42

yoy growth (%)

33.65

Raw materials

-224.66

-123.58

As % of sales

32.8

24.11

Employee costs

-34.54

-43.55

As % of sales

5.04

8.5

Other costs

-125.65

-86.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.34

16.84

Operating profit

300.02

258.96

OPM

43.8

50.53

Depreciation

-24.91

-17.2

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.09

Other income

29.93

25.62

Profit before tax

304.89

267.29

Taxes

-76.29

-68.91

Tax rate

-25.02

-25.78

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

228.6

198.37

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

228.6

198.37

yoy growth (%)

15.23

NPM

33.37

38.71

Clean Science : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Clean Science & Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.