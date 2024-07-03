Clean Science & Technology Ltd Summary

Clean Science and Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Sri Distikemi Private Limited on 07 November 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Clean Science and Technology Private Limited pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 31 July, 2006. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 25 February, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Clean Science and Technology Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on 04 March, 2021. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and export of various types of chemicals mainly MEHQ, Guaiacol, 4MAP at its manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh MIDC, Pune. The Company is amongst few global companies focused entirely on developing newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes, which are eco-friendly and cost competitive. This has enabled to emerge as the largest manufacturer globally of certain specialty chemicals in terms of manufacturing capacities. It has 3 certified production facilities in India strategically located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), in close proximity to the JNPT port from where the Company export majority of products. Each facility has an independent R&D unit, quality control department, warehouse, engineering & utility section and all our facilities are zero liquid discharge facilities.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20 March 2020 had approved a proposal to buyback up to 87,990 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 400 million being 6.22% of total paid up equity share capital of the company, at Rs. 4,546 per equity share. The period for tendering the shares for buyback was from 30 March 2020 to 31 March 2020. The Company bought back 87,990 equity shares for an amount of Rs. 400 million. The equity shares bought back were extinguished on 06 April 2020.During the month of July 2021, the company has came out with an IPO which comprises an offer for sale of 17184682 shares by the shareholders and mobilised Rs 1546.62 crore through its public issue.These 17184682 shares were allotted at a price of Rs 900 per share and got listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 19 July, 2021.The Company has 4 wholly owned subsidiaries as on 31 March, 2022, namely; Clean Science Private Limited, Clean Organics Private Limited, Clean Aromatics Private Limited and Clean Fino-Chem Limited. During the year 2022, Company incorporated a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary to manufacture speciality chemicals including the HALS series under the name Clean Fino-Chem Limited (CFCL). Subsequently, it made additional equity investments of Rs. 550 million in CFCL.During 2021-22, the Company launched two new products, namely, Para benzoquinone (PBQ ) and Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ ). In 2022, the Company commissioned two new products in Unit 3, PBQ and TBHQ.In 2022-23, the Company commercialised plant to manufacture HALS 770 & 4-Hydroxy Tempo (701) at Unit-3 with a combined capacity of 2,000 MT in the month of December 2022. It expanded capacity of MEHQ , Guaiacol and BHA by 50%. In March, 2023, the Company commissioned a new solar power plant with an installed capacity of 5 MW.