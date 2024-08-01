iifl-logo-icon 1
Clean Science & Technology Ltd Dividend

1,399.5
(0.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Clean Science CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202429 Aug 2024-3300Final
Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 (300%) per equity share of the FV of Re.1/-each for the FY 24. The final dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM which will be held within stipulated timeline Dividend will be paid on 20th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Dividend3 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 20242200Interim
The Board approved and declared interim Dividend of Rs.2/- (200%) per equity share of the Face value of Re.1/- each for FY24.

