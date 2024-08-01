|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|-
|3
|300
|Final
|Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 3 (300%) per equity share of the FV of Re.1/-each for the FY 24. The final dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM which will be held within stipulated timeline Dividend will be paid on 20th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Dividend
|3 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|2
|200
|Interim
|The Board approved and declared interim Dividend of Rs.2/- (200%) per equity share of the Face value of Re.1/- each for FY24.
