Arunaya Organics Ltd Share Price

34.8
(4.98%)
May 9, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.8
  • Day's High34.8
  • 52 Wk High33.15
  • Prev. Close33.15
  • Day's Low34.8
  • 52 Wk Low 29.05
  • Turnover (lac)36.88
  • P/E14.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.03
  • Div. Yield0
Arunaya Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

34.8

Prev. Close

33.15

Turnover(Lac.)

36.88

Day's High

34.8

Day's Low

34.8

52 Week's High

33.15

52 Week's Low

29.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.03

P/E

14.23

EPS

2.33

Divi. Yield

0

Arunaya Organics Ltd Corporate Action

Arunaya Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arunaya Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025
May-2025Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.79%

Non-Promoter- 6.34%

Institutions: 6.34%

Non-Institutions: 32.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arunaya Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.85

0.85

0.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.42

6.4

4.02

Net Worth

11.27

7.25

4.75

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

62.23

75.85

61.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.23

75.85

61.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.54

0.73

View Annually Results

Arunaya Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,980

72.481,51,414.56445.760.672,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,004.3

74.889,152.73279.860.242,681.89367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,083.5

119.3651,831.05113.990.2605.86416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,787.2

84.241,592.511530.081,123559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,081.7

351.2336,429.840.201,022.8952.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arunaya Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod Agrawal

Executive Director

Shivali Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Ashokbhai Agrawal

Independent Director

Umesh Menon

Independent Director

Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanvi Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arunaya Organics Ltd

Summary

Arunaya Organics Limited was incorporated as private limited Company under the name Arunaya Organics Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on July 30, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited, and Company name was changed to Arunaya Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 01, 2024. Company started its operation in dye industry in year 2010. It is engaged in manufacturing of of Dyes Intermediates and Acid dyes used in industries like Textiles, Paints, Plastics, Mining. It supply a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. Their products are available in multiple forms, such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude, reverse osmosis-treated products and salt free. Additionally, the Company provide specialty performance chemicals tailored for the paper industry and textile dyeing. The production facility, located at Naroda, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric ton per annum. The Company is planning to come out with an IPO of issuing upto 61,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 55,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 6,00,000 Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Arunaya Organics Ltd share price today?

The Arunaya Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arunaya Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunaya Organics Ltd is ₹61.03 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arunaya Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arunaya Organics Ltd is 14.23 and 1.09 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arunaya Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunaya Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunaya Organics Ltd is ₹29.05 and ₹33.15 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arunaya Organics Ltd?

Arunaya Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arunaya Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arunaya Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.79 %
Institutions - 6.34 %
Public - 32.87 %

