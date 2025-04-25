Summary

Arunaya Organics Limited was incorporated as private limited Company under the name Arunaya Organics Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on July 30, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited, and Company name was changed to Arunaya Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 01, 2024. Company started its operation in dye industry in year 2010. It is engaged in manufacturing of of Dyes Intermediates and Acid dyes used in industries like Textiles, Paints, Plastics, Mining. It supply a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. Their products are available in multiple forms, such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude, reverse osmosis-treated products and salt free. Additionally, the Company provide specialty performance chemicals tailored for the paper industry and textile dyeing. The production facility, located at Naroda, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric ton per annum. The Company is planning to come out with an IPO of issuing upto 61,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 55,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 6,00,000 Equity Shares.

Read More