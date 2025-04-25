SectorChemicals
Open₹34.8
Prev. Close₹33.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.88
Day's High₹34.8
Day's Low₹34.8
52 Week's High₹33.15
52 Week's Low₹29.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.03
P/E14.23
EPS2.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.85
0.85
0.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.42
6.4
4.02
Net Worth
11.27
7.25
4.75
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
62.23
75.85
61.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.23
75.85
61.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.54
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,980
|72.48
|1,51,414.56
|445.76
|0.67
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,004.3
|74.8
|89,152.73
|279.86
|0.24
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,083.5
|119.36
|51,831.05
|113.99
|0.2
|605.86
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,787.2
|84.2
|41,592.51
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,081.7
|351.23
|36,429.84
|0.2
|0
|1,022.89
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod Agrawal
Executive Director
Shivali Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Ashokbhai Agrawal
Independent Director
Umesh Menon
Independent Director
Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanvi Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Arunaya Organics Limited was incorporated as private limited Company under the name Arunaya Organics Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on July 30, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited, and Company name was changed to Arunaya Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 01, 2024. Company started its operation in dye industry in year 2010. It is engaged in manufacturing of of Dyes Intermediates and Acid dyes used in industries like Textiles, Paints, Plastics, Mining. It supply a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. Their products are available in multiple forms, such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude, reverse osmosis-treated products and salt free. Additionally, the Company provide specialty performance chemicals tailored for the paper industry and textile dyeing. The production facility, located at Naroda, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric ton per annum. The Company is planning to come out with an IPO of issuing upto 61,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 55,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 6,00,000 Equity Shares.
The Arunaya Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunaya Organics Ltd is ₹61.03 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arunaya Organics Ltd is 14.23 and 1.09 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunaya Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunaya Organics Ltd is ₹29.05 and ₹33.15 as of 09 May ‘25
Arunaya Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
