Arunaya Organics Ltd Half Yearly Results

34.8
(4.98%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

57.85

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

57.85

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.36

Total Income

58.21

Total Expenditure

51.08

PBIDT

7.12

Interest

1.22

PBDT

5.9

Depreciation

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

2.13

Deferred Tax

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

3.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

12.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.3

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

6.22

