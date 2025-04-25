Arunaya Organics Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
57.85
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
57.85
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.36
Total Income
58.21
Total Expenditure
51.08
PBIDT
7.12
Interest
1.22
PBDT
5.9
Depreciation
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.13
Deferred Tax
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
3.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.3
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
6.22
