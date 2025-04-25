iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arunaya Organics Ltd Company Summary

34.8
(4.98%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Arunaya Organics Ltd Summary

Arunaya Organics Limited was incorporated as private limited Company under the name Arunaya Organics Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on July 30, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited, and Company name was changed to Arunaya Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 01, 2024. Company started its operation in dye industry in year 2010. It is engaged in manufacturing of of Dyes Intermediates and Acid dyes used in industries like Textiles, Paints, Plastics, Mining. It supply a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. Their products are available in multiple forms, such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude, reverse osmosis-treated products and salt free. Additionally, the Company provide specialty performance chemicals tailored for the paper industry and textile dyeing. The production facility, located at Naroda, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric ton per annum. The Company is planning to come out with an IPO of issuing upto 61,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 55,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 6,00,000 Equity Shares.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.