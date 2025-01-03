Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
NELCO Ltd
1377.9
|20.65
|1.52
|3144.37
|204.77
HFCL Ltd
114.4
|-0.14
|-0.12
|16504.18
|43.21
Gemini Communication Ltd
0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|0
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd
63.32
|-1.30
|-2.01
|127.43
|0
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
2.03
|0.01
|0.50
|2599.83
|0
Frog Cellsat Ltd
321.65
|-0.30
|-0.09
|497.99
|34.4
Tejas Networks Ltd
1195.6
|-17.25
|-1.42
|20475.91
|45.54
Indus Towers Ltd
344
|-2.40
|-0.69
|92705.83
|12.39
Suyog Telematics Ltd
1793.2
|-11.20
|-0.62
|1937.10
|27.01
Kore Digital Ltd
1744.35
|15.70
|0.91
|699.14
|42.81
Sar Televenture Ltd
278.55
|5.25
|1.92
|1034.60
|942.41
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
