SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹321.8
Prev. Close₹321.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.02
Day's High₹329.8
Day's Low₹312.6
52 Week's High₹401
52 Week's Low₹131.5
Book Value₹88.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)483.98
P/E34.36
EPS9.36
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.44
15.38
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.26
100.09
60.73
51.77
Net Worth
131.7
115.47
60.78
51.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.01
60.48
88.54
yoy growth (%)
43.86
-31.68
Raw materials
-47.96
-32.44
-55.49
As % of sales
55.12
53.63
62.67
Employee costs
-8.21
-9.5
-10.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.09
-8.45
3.23
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.37
-2.05
Tax paid
-1.12
1.59
-0.19
Working capital
0.17
-6.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.86
-31.68
Op profit growth
-226.9
-188.48
EBIT growth
-169.26
-226.42
Net profit growth
-114.09
-326.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
157.73
135.19
132.97
120.92
87.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
157.73
135.19
132.97
120.92
87.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.25
1.09
2.94
8.48
1.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Konark Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Sonal Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Satish Bhanu Trivedi
Executive Director
Tarun Tularam Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Barathy Sundaram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Chacko
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Nath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Makhija
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Frog Cellsat Ltd
Summary
Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Frog Cellsat Limited on February 20, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2014. Company got listed on Emerge ITP Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on May 02, 2014. The Company is a leading design house and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency equipment catering to the dynamic needs of the telecommunications industry. It manufacture 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digital RF Repeaters, Multi-band Frequency Shift Repeater, Multi-band Optical DAS system, relative software and accessories. Apart from this, it also offer In-Building Coverage Planning and Design services along with Radio Access Network (RAN) and Backhaul Network installation services. It operates two production unit, one located in Noida and second one located in Dehradun. Its end-to-end RF enhancement solutions are well positioned in the industry for being price competitive, field proven, future-ready, and highly reliable. Their design, development, manufacturing, and quality control processes are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Company is one of the most experienced and focused Telecommunication equipment suppliers. Presently, it is providing products and services across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The main products comprises of 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digit
Read More
The Frog Cellsat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd is ₹483.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Frog Cellsat Ltd is 34.36 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frog Cellsat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frog Cellsat Ltd is ₹131.5 and ₹401 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Frog Cellsat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 20.07%, 1 Year at 86.57%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -6.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.