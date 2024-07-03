Summary

Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Frog Cellsat Limited on February 20, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2014. Company got listed on Emerge ITP Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on May 02, 2014. The Company is a leading design house and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency equipment catering to the dynamic needs of the telecommunications industry. It manufacture 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digital RF Repeaters, Multi-band Frequency Shift Repeater, Multi-band Optical DAS system, relative software and accessories. Apart from this, it also offer In-Building Coverage Planning and Design services along with Radio Access Network (RAN) and Backhaul Network installation services. It operates two production unit, one located in Noida and second one located in Dehradun. Its end-to-end RF enhancement solutions are well positioned in the industry for being price competitive, field proven, future-ready, and highly reliable. Their design, development, manufacturing, and quality control processes are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Company is one of the most experienced and focused Telecommunication equipment suppliers. Presently, it is providing products and services across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The main products comprises of 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digit

