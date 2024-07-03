iifl-logo-icon 1
Frog Cellsat Ltd Share Price

312.6
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:52:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open321.8
  • Day's High329.8
  • 52 Wk High401
  • Prev. Close321.65
  • Day's Low312.6
  • 52 Wk Low 131.5
  • Turnover (lac)70.02
  • P/E34.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value88.41
  • EPS9.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)483.98
  • Div. Yield0
Frog Cellsat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

321.8

Prev. Close

321.65

Turnover(Lac.)

70.02

Day's High

329.8

Day's Low

312.6

52 Week's High

401

52 Week's Low

131.5

Book Value

88.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

483.98

P/E

34.36

EPS

9.36

Divi. Yield

0

Frog Cellsat Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Frog Cellsat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Frog Cellsat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 27.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Frog Cellsat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.44

15.38

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.26

100.09

60.73

51.77

Net Worth

131.7

115.47

60.78

51.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.01

60.48

88.54

yoy growth (%)

43.86

-31.68

Raw materials

-47.96

-32.44

-55.49

As % of sales

55.12

53.63

62.67

Employee costs

-8.21

-9.5

-10.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.09

-8.45

3.23

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.37

-2.05

Tax paid

-1.12

1.59

-0.19

Working capital

0.17

-6.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.86

-31.68

Op profit growth

-226.9

-188.48

EBIT growth

-169.26

-226.42

Net profit growth

-114.09

-326.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

157.73

135.19

132.97

120.92

87.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

157.73

135.19

132.97

120.92

87.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.25

1.09

2.94

8.48

1.49

Frog Cellsat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Frog Cellsat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Konark Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Sonal Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Satish Bhanu Trivedi

Executive Director

Tarun Tularam Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Barathy Sundaram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Chacko

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Nath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Makhija

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Frog Cellsat Ltd

Summary

Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Frog Cellsat Limited on February 20, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2014. Company got listed on Emerge ITP Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on May 02, 2014. The Company is a leading design house and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency equipment catering to the dynamic needs of the telecommunications industry. It manufacture 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digital RF Repeaters, Multi-band Frequency Shift Repeater, Multi-band Optical DAS system, relative software and accessories. Apart from this, it also offer In-Building Coverage Planning and Design services along with Radio Access Network (RAN) and Backhaul Network installation services. It operates two production unit, one located in Noida and second one located in Dehradun. Its end-to-end RF enhancement solutions are well positioned in the industry for being price competitive, field proven, future-ready, and highly reliable. Their design, development, manufacturing, and quality control processes are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Company is one of the most experienced and focused Telecommunication equipment suppliers. Presently, it is providing products and services across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The main products comprises of 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digit
Company FAQs

What is the Frog Cellsat Ltd share price today?

The Frog Cellsat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd is ₹483.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Frog Cellsat Ltd is 34.36 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Frog Cellsat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frog Cellsat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frog Cellsat Ltd is ₹131.5 and ₹401 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Frog Cellsat Ltd?

Frog Cellsat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 20.07%, 1 Year at 86.57%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -6.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Frog Cellsat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Frog Cellsat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.71 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 27.28 %

