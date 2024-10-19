|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Financial Results/Other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Frog Cellsat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
