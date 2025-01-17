Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.86
-31.68
Op profit growth
-290.23
-167.53
EBIT growth
-190.93
-217.73
Net profit growth
-128.77
-312.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.22
-5.46
5.52
EBIT margin
6.22
-9.85
5.71
Net profit margin
2.22
-11.14
3.58
RoCE
7.96
-8.08
RoNW
1.06
-3.52
RoA
0.71
-2.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
388
-1,348.47
635.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-201.96
-2,054.86
190.01
Book value per share
9,288
8,900
10,250
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-40.63
-18.63
-7.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.57
89.43
Inventory days
90.3
129.47
Creditor days
-41.81
-23.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.51
2.55
-3.08
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.41
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
1.63
-5.65
3.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.12
-53.63
-62.74
Employee costs
-15.74
-24.4
-14.39
Other costs
-21.9
-27.41
-17.33
