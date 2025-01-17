iifl-logo-icon 1
Frog Cellsat Ltd Key Ratios

320.5
(2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.86

-31.68

Op profit growth

-290.23

-167.53

EBIT growth

-190.93

-217.73

Net profit growth

-128.77

-312.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.22

-5.46

5.52

EBIT margin

6.22

-9.85

5.71

Net profit margin

2.22

-11.14

3.58

RoCE

7.96

-8.08

RoNW

1.06

-3.52

RoA

0.71

-2.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

388

-1,348.47

635.29

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-201.96

-2,054.86

190.01

Book value per share

9,288

8,900

10,250

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-40.63

-18.63

-7.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.57

89.43

Inventory days

90.3

129.47

Creditor days

-41.81

-23.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.51

2.55

-3.08

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.41

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

1.63

-5.65

3.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.12

-53.63

-62.74

Employee costs

-15.74

-24.4

-14.39

Other costs

-21.9

-27.41

-17.33

