Frog Cellsat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

308.1
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Frog Cellsat FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.09

-8.45

3.23

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.37

-2.05

Tax paid

-1.12

1.59

-0.19

Working capital

0.17

-6.27

Other operating items

Operating

-1.81

-16.5

Capital expenditure

11.54

-6.03

Free cash flow

9.72

-22.53

Equity raised

88.38

102.09

Investing

0.56

0

Financing

-2.97

-4.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

95.7

74.73

