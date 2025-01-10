Frog Cellsat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.44
15.38
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.26
100.09
60.73
51.77
Net Worth
131.7
115.47
60.78
51.82
Minority Interest
Debt
4.69
0
6.08
3.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.41
0
0
Total Liabilities
136.39
115.88
66.86
55.57
Fixed Assets
76.27
44.01
13.26
5.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.39
0.11
10.19
11.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.1
4.08
2.57
1.11
Networking Capital
56.43
47.55
36.65
26.95
Inventories
30.74
29.19
27.85
16.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.82
27.85
19.64
26.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.64
13.6
12.25
11.52
Sundry Creditors
-9.19
-11.46
-15.35
-24.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.58
-11.63
-7.74
-3.45
Cash
1.2
20.13
4.2
10.34
Total Assets
136.39
115.88
66.87
55.55
