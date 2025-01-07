iifl-logo-icon 1
Frog Cellsat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

311.2
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:31 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Frog Cellsat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.01

60.48

88.54

yoy growth (%)

43.86

-31.68

Raw materials

-47.96

-32.44

-55.49

As % of sales

55.12

53.63

62.67

Employee costs

-8.21

-9.5

-10.38

As % of sales

9.44

15.72

11.72

Other costs

-25.76

-22.52

-18.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.61

37.23

20.5

Operating profit

5.06

-3.98

4.5

OPM

5.81

-6.59

5.09

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.37

-2.05

Interest expense

-2.14

-2.32

-1.61

Other income

2.12

1.24

2.39

Profit before tax

2.09

-8.45

3.23

Taxes

-1.12

1.59

-0.19

Tax rate

-53.88

-18.9

-6.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.96

-6.85

3.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.96

-6.85

3.03

yoy growth (%)

-114.09

-326.22

NPM

1.11

-11.33

3.42

