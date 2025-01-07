Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.01
60.48
88.54
yoy growth (%)
43.86
-31.68
Raw materials
-47.96
-32.44
-55.49
As % of sales
55.12
53.63
62.67
Employee costs
-8.21
-9.5
-10.38
As % of sales
9.44
15.72
11.72
Other costs
-25.76
-22.52
-18.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.61
37.23
20.5
Operating profit
5.06
-3.98
4.5
OPM
5.81
-6.59
5.09
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.37
-2.05
Interest expense
-2.14
-2.32
-1.61
Other income
2.12
1.24
2.39
Profit before tax
2.09
-8.45
3.23
Taxes
-1.12
1.59
-0.19
Tax rate
-53.88
-18.9
-6.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.96
-6.85
3.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.96
-6.85
3.03
yoy growth (%)
-114.09
-326.22
NPM
1.11
-11.33
3.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.