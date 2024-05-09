To the members of FROG CELLSAT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of FROG CELLSAT LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as

"Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Incentive schemes: As described in the accounting policy as per note 2 of the standalone financial statements, Production Linked Incentives are recognized as income when, on the basis of the judgment of the management and based on the supporting data with respect to the eligibility conditions, the Company fulfils the eligibility conditions as per the approval letter. The management applies its judgement for the recognition of incentive income based on the assessment of recoverability. We have examined eligibility and certainty of the controls relating to recognition and measurement of incentive income. In this connection, we have: a. Reviewed Government schemes and policy relating to the production linked incentives applicable on the company. b. Examined approval letter for the scheme from the respective government departments and subsequent departmental orders and regulations issued from time to time. c. Checked the eligibility criteria including investment made by the Company. d. Performed substantive procedures for calculation of eligible amount of incentives and the claims made by the management. e. Reviewed management assessment of recoverability and amount already recovered of last year. 2 Provision for inventory With reference to the note 17 of the financial statements, there is litigation pending for the inventory filed by the Company. Also, provision created on the inventory involves significant management judgement and estimates. a. We evaluated the managements judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters. b. We also assessed the relevant disclosures made by the management in this regard in the standalone financial statements. c. We obtained details of the legal matters on the ongoing litigation from the external consultant to corroborate managements assessment. 3 Revenue recognition for service income Revenue from services provided is recognized based on contractual terms and ratably over the period in which services are rendered. Revenue from the end of the last billing to the Balance Sheet date is recognized as unbilled revenues. Revenue from fixed-price and fixed-timeframe contracts, where there is no uncertainty as to measurement or collectability of consideration, is recognized based upon the percentage-of-completion method. a. We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the identification of distinct performance obligations. b. We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: • Obtained and read contract documents and other documents forming part of the contract • Identified significant terms and conditions in the contract to assess managements conclusions. c. We evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the value of the performance obligation by comparing actual costs incurred with prior year estimates. 4 Research and development Expenditure (Capitalization of development phase expenditure) a. We obtained and reviewed the project plans, feasibility studies and progress reports. The expenditure incurred during the research phase should be recognised as expenses when it is incurred. b. The development of intangible assets was completed before 31st March 2024, and the cost of intangible assets was capitalized in the books of accounts in FY 2023-24. Theexpenditureincurredinthedevelopment phase should recognised as intangible asset if enterprise can demonstrate all of the following: c. We reviewed market studies and analysis reports that demonstrate demand for the outputs of intangible assets. • The Technical feasibility of completing intangible asset so that it is available for use and sale. d. We analyzed the financial models and projections that predict future cash flows from the intangible asset, and the future cash flows from the intangible assets are more than the cost of the intangible assets capitalized. • Its intention to complete the intangible asset and use or sell it. • Its ability t use and sell the intangible assets. • How the intangible asset will generate probable future economic benefits. Among other things, the enterprise should demonstrate the existence of a market for the output of the intangible asset or the intangible asset itself or, if it is to be used internally, the usefulness of the intangible asset • The availability of adequate technical, financial, and other resources to complete the development and to use or sell the intangible asset; and • Its ability to measure the expenditure attributable to the intangible asset during its development reliably

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

ManagementsandBoardofDirectorsResponsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirementsregardingindependence,andtocommunicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 46 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.(i) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on the audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material miss-statement. v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company as per section 123 of Companies Act 2013. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Furthermore, based on written representations and our audit procedures, we did not find any instances of tampering with the audit trail features during the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April

1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi Chugh & Kumar

Chartered Accountants FRN: 013613N

sd

Harsh Kumar Partner M. No. 088123

Place: New Delhi Date: 09-05-2024

UDIN: 24088123BKCTXE3645

Annexure ‘A

to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements of FROG CELLSAT LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we state as under, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Intangible Assets and Capital work in Progress.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals as per the regular programme of physical verification. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no revaluation of the Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets has been done by the Company during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect to Inventory and Working Capital:

(a) In our opinion, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by Management were appropriate. No variance greater than 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed during the physical verification. (b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. The Company has filed monthly returns or statements with such banks, where applicable, which are in agreement with the unaudited/audited books of account, as applicable. Refer note 7 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(iii) In respect of Investments, Guarantee/ security, Loans or advances: (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has provided security to another entity during the year. Accordingly, the aggregate amount of security provided during the year is 19.80 lakhs, with the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date being 19.80 lakhs, provided to a subsidiary.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the security provided and terms and conditions of security provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, in the case of the loans and advances given, the loan is repayable on demand and the interest is payable on a monthly basis. Receipts of interest are regular. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Company has not provided any security as specified under Section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of Companies Act,2013, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above that have not been deposited as of March 31, 2024, due to disputes are given below;

S. No. Name of the statute Nature of dues* Forum in where Dispute is pending Period to which amount relates (Financial Year) Amount 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2007-08 98,900 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2008-09 51,100 3. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2009-10 140 4. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2010-11 1,50,540 5. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2011-12 1,59,770 6. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2012-13 52,420 7. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2013-14 350 8. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2014-15 71,410 9. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2015-16 1,290 10. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2016-17 4,380 11. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2017-18 1,920 12. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2019-20 2,570 13. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand TDS-Traces 2020-21 3,200 TOTAL 5,97,990

* TDS dues of Rs. 5,97,990 relating to prior years are rectifiable in nature as per Management.

(viii) There are no transactions during the year that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which were not recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any long-term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (IX)(C) of the Order is not applicable (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the moneys raised by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) in FY 2022-23 were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

(b) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of the shares or debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower compliant received during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related party are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (Refer note 49 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company. b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Singhi Chugh & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN: 013613N

sd

Harsh Kumar Partner M. No. 088123

Place: New Delhi Date: 09-05-2024

UDIN: 24088123BKCTXE3645

Annexure ‘B

to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements of FROG CELLSAT LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of FROG CELLSAT LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as the "the Company"), as of that date.

ManagementsandBoardofDirectorsResponsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

For Singhi Chugh & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN: 013613N

sd

Harsh Kumar Partner M. No. 088123

Place: New Delhi Date: 09-05-2024

UDIN: 24088123BKCTXE3645