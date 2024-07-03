Frog Cellsat Ltd Summary

Frog Cellsat Limited was incorporated on July 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Frog Cellsat Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Frog Cellsat Limited on February 20, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2014. Company got listed on Emerge ITP Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on May 02, 2014. The Company is a leading design house and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency equipment catering to the dynamic needs of the telecommunications industry. It manufacture 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digital RF Repeaters, Multi-band Frequency Shift Repeater, Multi-band Optical DAS system, relative software and accessories. Apart from this, it also offer In-Building Coverage Planning and Design services along with Radio Access Network (RAN) and Backhaul Network installation services. It operates two production unit, one located in Noida and second one located in Dehradun. Its end-to-end RF enhancement solutions are well positioned in the industry for being price competitive, field proven, future-ready, and highly reliable. Their design, development, manufacturing, and quality control processes are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Company is one of the most experienced and focused Telecommunication equipment suppliers. Presently, it is providing products and services across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The main products comprises of 2G, 3G, 4G Multi-band Digital RF Repeaters, Multi-band Frequency Shift Repeater, Multi-band Optical DAS system, relative software and accessories. Also, the production line is equipped with anti-static equipment, all products are subject to rigorous and reliability tests. UBiFiX solution assists mobile operators to protect and extract the most out of their licensed spectrum by cancelling external interference at the input of a cellular base-station receiver. The solution is an add-on product easily installed between the site antennas and the protected radio. The unit automatically acquires and tracks any non-cellular interference signals and cancels them using multiple inputs received from the cellular site diversity.In October 2022, Company made an IPO by issuing upto 40,75,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 41.57 Crores. In 2023-24, Company launched several cutting-edge products, such as the 5G DAS and VHF DAS, positioning us at the forefront of technological advancements. It introduced seven new products, including cutting-edge interference mitigation systems and solutions for 5G networks and IBS accessories. The Company positioned as a leader in interference mitigation technology, providing comprehensive solutions from design to installation. The Company commissioned a new facility in Noida with a floor area of 1.6 lakh square feet in 2024,