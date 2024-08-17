Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-11.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-91.28
-89.09
-80.66
9.99
Net Worth
-78.89
-76.7
-68.27
22.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
6.67
30.5
49.54
41.36
yoy growth (%)
-78.1
-38.44
19.78
-70.39
Raw materials
0
1.17
6.35
0
As % of sales
0
3.85
12.81
0
Employee costs
-2.35
-14.04
-24.28
-20.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.27
-8.52
-91.51
-185.82
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-26.66
-25.54
Tax paid
0.08
0.1
2.79
6.02
Working capital
-1.71
-7.6
-91.35
-142.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.1
-38.44
19.78
-70.39
Op profit growth
-77.47
-70.29
-82.41
-399.63
EBIT growth
-73.34
-84.31
-70.08
-961.93
Net profit growth
-74.02
-90.5
-50.66
8,979.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
5.64
6.68
30.78
50.06
70.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.64
6.68
30.78
50.06
70.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.52
6.35
0
Other Income
0
0.13
0
0.03
1.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R Vijaykumar
Independent Director
V J Chandran
Independent Director
Bhuvaneswari Karthick
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gemini Communication Ltd
Summary
Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the companys solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity.The company is also offering the Wireless Solution by partnering with major giants like P-Com Inc.,Wave Wireless,Optical access etc.It is also in the foray of providing LAN for small departmental resource sharing solutions to enterprise-wide area netoworks running mission-critical applications(WAN).During 2001 the company has opened branch in Cochin,Hyderabad,Mumbai,Bangalore.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.