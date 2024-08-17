iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemini Communication Ltd Share Price

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|03:23:39 PM

Gemini Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-11.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gemini Communication Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gemini Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gemini Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.01%

Non-Promoter- 22.99%

Institutions: 22.99%

Non-Institutions: 47.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gemini Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-91.28

-89.09

-80.66

9.99

Net Worth

-78.89

-76.7

-68.27

22.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

6.67

30.5

49.54

41.36

yoy growth (%)

-78.1

-38.44

19.78

-70.39

Raw materials

0

1.17

6.35

0

As % of sales

0

3.85

12.81

0

Employee costs

-2.35

-14.04

-24.28

-20.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.27

-8.52

-91.51

-185.82

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-26.66

-25.54

Tax paid

0.08

0.1

2.79

6.02

Working capital

-1.71

-7.6

-91.35

-142.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.1

-38.44

19.78

-70.39

Op profit growth

-77.47

-70.29

-82.41

-399.63

EBIT growth

-73.34

-84.31

-70.08

-961.93

Net profit growth

-74.02

-90.5

-50.66

8,979.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

5.64

6.68

30.78

50.06

70.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.64

6.68

30.78

50.06

70.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.52

6.35

0

Other Income

0

0.13

0

0.03

1.54

Gemini Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gemini Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R Vijaykumar

Independent Director

V J Chandran

Independent Director

Bhuvaneswari Karthick

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gemini Communication Ltd

Summary

Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the companys solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity.The company is also offering the Wireless Solution by partnering with major giants like P-Com Inc.,Wave Wireless,Optical access etc.It is also in the foray of providing LAN for small departmental resource sharing solutions to enterprise-wide area netoworks running mission-critical applications(WAN).During 2001 the company has opened branch in Cochin,Hyderabad,Mumbai,Bangalore.
