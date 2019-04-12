Gemini Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-91.28
-89.09
-80.66
9.99
Net Worth
-78.89
-76.7
-68.27
22.38
Minority Interest
Debt
170.37
170.37
170.37
194.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.15
2.85
8.88
Total Liabilities
91.56
93.82
104.95
225.44
Fixed Assets
7.99
8.53
9.16
35.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.74
53.74
53.84
53.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.8
6.03
Networking Capital
29.84
31.55
39.13
130.48
Inventories
0.1
0.15
0.7
41.59
Inventory Days
5.46
1.79
5.15
367
Sundry Debtors
11.26
21.43
17.74
25.2
Debtor Days
615.31
256.44
130.68
222.37
Other Current Assets
74.05
75.78
79.38
110.14
Sundry Creditors
-10.17
-18.21
-10.16
-15.49
Creditor Days
555.75
217.91
74.84
136.68
Other Current Liabilities
-45.4
-47.6
-48.53
-30.96
Cash
0
0
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
91.57
93.82
104.95
225.43
